Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange

The Aces bassist McKenna Petty whips her hair back and forth as the band performs ”Girls Make Me Wanna Die,” one of the songs on their newest EP ”I’ve Loved You For So Long.” Petty was the first member of the group to join sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez and create the band, originally called The Blue Aces.