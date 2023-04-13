From working on her family farm to SU, Katie Goodale’s commitment always shines through

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

By the poolside, then-Syracuse attack Nicole Levy asked Katie Goodale if she wanted to try on Levy’s No. 12 jersey. The two were in Orlando, Florida, for a recruiting showcase. Goodale, then a junior in high school, had already committed to SU. It didn’t take long for her to say yes.

“I knew [Goodale] would bring honor to that number by being her usual, gritty self,” Levy said. “It was important for me that the number went to someone like her.”

Now in her third year at Syracuse, Goodale is the team’s defensive anchor. She has seen steady progression in her game, amassing 19 caused turnovers and 21 ground balls so far this season. The values of hard work and commitment that propelled her to SU started in shifts at the family farm from a young age.

“We saw how hard our dad worked so it helped our work ethic,” said Goodale’s younger sister, Alex. “We always wanted to help out.”

Growing up in Riverhead, New York, Goodale and her three siblings were given an assortment of different chores at Goodale Farms, which specializes in dairy. Responsibilities ranged from feeding baby goats and calves to helping stock baskets for home delivery services.

No matter the task, it was a “365-day-a-year job,” said Anne Marie, Goodale’s mother. In the winter, Goodale would bring some of the newborn animals into the house so that they didn’t get too cold.

Goodale began playing lacrosse in second grade. First, she participated in a recreational league before starting travel ball for the Long Island Top Guns. There, she connected with head coach Steve Levy, Nicole’s father, and ended up switching programs, following Steve when he created his own club — Legacy Lacrosse.

Goodale, Alex and a group of friends practiced at the farm. Originally, teammates went over to meet and play with the animals, but the girls often ended up playing catch.

Goodale didn’t hesitate to choose defender when selecting a position. All of her friends wanted attacking roles, but Goodale just wanted gametime, her parents said. In seventh grade, Goodale made Riverhead High School’s JV roster. A year later, she moved up to the varsity level.

Throughout the years, Goodale developed good stick skills. On the farm, Goodale worked daily on her footwork and stickwork. She passed around with Alex. The two played wall ball and practiced ladder drills to make sure they were fast and agile enough for the upcoming season. The farm also had a cage for Goodale to practice shooting.

“She’s always had the athletic stature and ability but the IQ is what it takes to really succeed at the next level,” Levy said. “She knows when to send that slide. She knows when to shift in a zone. I think her IQ separates her from a lot of other defenders.”

Goodale said she trains the “little things.” She compares her preparations before each game to watering crops or cleansing the animals. She does all the overlooked, yet essential, jobs to help improve performance. Goodale said those little things make the difference on the lacrosse field.

“It’s nonstop like you don’t really get a break,” Goodale said. “You just have to find enjoyment in what you do. Even though you’re working, you’re enjoying it.”

Going into Alex’s sophomore year of high school, the sisters worked hard in the offseason to make varsity the next year. Goodale is two years older than Alex, and the 2020 season was the only chance for the two to play together. They’d go to CrossFit for an hour every day after school to get stronger before practicing at the farm. Alex made the team, although Riverhead’s season was canceled three days after tryouts.

She knows when to shift in a zone. She’s always willing to take a charge. I think her IQ separates her from a lot of other defenders. Nicole Levy, former Syracuse women's lacrosse player.

“Katie’s very competitive but she wants the best for me,” Alex said. “She pushes me in a good way, even though it might not feel the nicest, but she wants me to be the best version of myself.”

Goodale’s competitive nature can be overwhelming. Alex said once she “steps onto the field it’s all lacrosse.” Anne Marie describes it as “turning a switch.” Goodale holds her arms up in surrender, admitting that when participating in activities that are “supposed to be lighter,” she still takes it super seriously.

“Winning is fun but competing as hard as you can is when you learn things and improve,” Goodale said. “That’s why I try so hard.”

Goodale’s father, Hal, remembered that Goodale was set on SU after the family’s visit, though various programs had heavily recruited her since the ninth grade. When Levy was still with the Orange, Goodale traveled to see home games in the Dome with Levy’s parents. Afterwards, Levy provided extra visits in the locker room and nearby apartments.

Just as carefully as Goodale has followed Levy’s lucrative career, Levy watched Goodale’s progress. From Legacy to Syracuse, Levy saw the “blue-collar type player” evolve into a preseason All-American honorable mention, a player deserving of Levy’s No. 12.

“I think I was more excited about it then she was,” Levy said.

In Syracuse’s last nonconference matchup against Cornell, Goodale sprinted toward goal. Emma Ward dished the ball to Goodale in front of the net and Goodale slotted the ball into the bottom left corner. She grinned ear-to-ear as Ward lifted her high off the ground in celebration of her first career goal.

“It’s nice to see No. 12 back on the scoreboard,” Levy said.