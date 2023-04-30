Former Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Jones was projected to be either a sixth or seventh round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with some mock drafts leaving him undrafted.

Though Jones was second on the team in total tackles and third in tackles for loss and sacks, scouts saw him as undersized for his position in the NFL and too indecisive at times against running plays. He is likely to join the special teams unit, measured at just 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds. Jones was a member of the Orange’s special teams unit, which helped his stock.

The former IMG Academy (Florida) product was rated as one of the top 25 outside linebackers of the Class of 2019 by 247Sports and chose Syracuse as a three-star recruit over 14 other offers, including Auburn, Clemson and Florida State. He finished his career with Syracuse as a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2022. Through 46 career games spanning four seasons, Jones had 301 total tackles, including 24 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and six pass deflections.

After weathering a 1-10 2020 season, Jones wanted to stay for his junior year and help the Orange to their first bowl game in four seasons. He was a captain of the defense who stayed healthy throughout the year on a unit that gradually became injury riddled during the season. NFL Draft scout Matt Holder wrote that while Jones was an athletic player who could work in as a backup for zone-heavy defenses, his change-of-direction skills and poor agility tests forecast Jones’ struggles in professional football.

Jones ran a 7.21 3-cone drill and a 4.57 shuttle at Syracuse’s pro day after not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine.