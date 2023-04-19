Former Syracuse guard Teisha Hyman transfers to Rhode Island

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Teisha Hyman has committed to Rhode Island, the program announced on social media Wednesday. Hyman had announced she would enter the transfer portal in late March.

Hyman played four years at Syracuse, averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this past season. She notched a season-high 27 points at Louisville in late December.

“Teisha is a dynamic athletic guard that can score at all three levels and has the sweetest mid-range game,” Rhode Island head coach Tammi Reiss said in a press release. “She can create her own shot off the bounce and manufacture shots for others.”

Hyman, who was the lone remaining player that competed under former head coach Quentin Hillsman, competed for three different coaches while with the Orange — Hillsman, Vonn Read and Felisha Legette-Jack. Hillsman resigned following Hymans’ sophomore year amid bullying allegations before Read served as acting head coach her junior year.

Last season during her junior year, she led the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Prior to this season, Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley followed Legette-Jack Syracuse, playing significant minutes in the backcourt. After a loss to Louisville in late January, Hyman lost her starting position, battling with a lingering injury for the remainder of the season as her minutes decreased.

From White Plains, New York, Hyman played in 23 games her freshman season, before sitting out her sophomore year because of a medical redshirt. She will join a Rhode Island program that went 26-7 and won two games in Women’s National Invitational Tournament this past season.