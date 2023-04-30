Former Syracuse guard Symir Torrence transfers to Binghamton

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Symir Torrence will transfer to Binghamton, he announced on Instagram. He entered the transfer portal on March 14.

Torrence came off the bench for two seasons at SU, averaging 2.4 points and 11.2 minutes per game this season. He averaged 2.6 points and 13.1 minutes last season. Torrence scored a career-high 12 points in 12 minutes against Oakland earlier this season, shooting 5-for-6 from the field.

Torrence was from Syracuse and played with Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim for the City Rocks AAU team. He transferred from Marquette to SU in 2021 after two seasons.

Recruited as a 6-foot-3 combo guard, Torrence was a four-star recruit and the top player in New York in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Marquette over a handful of other schools which gave him an offer, including Syracuse, Virginia and Maryland. Torrence couldn’t get significant minutes with the Golden Eagles, though, averaging less than 13 minutes in his two seasons with the team.

“I got the sense that in the back of his mind he kind of wanted to be close to his home and playing for Syracuse,” Steve Dagostino, Torrence’s trainer, told The D.O. last year. “So I think it was like a relief for him that he was going to have that opportunity.”

Torrence became a significant factor for Syracuse at the end of last season, particularly in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. He totaled 29 and 40 minutes, respectively, in Syracuse’s two games against Florida State and Duke. Torrence had seven points, 11 assists and six rebounds in SU’s season-ending loss to the Blue Devils.