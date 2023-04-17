Former College of Arts and Sciences interim dean to serve as new provost for academic affairs

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Former College of Arts and Sciences Interim Dean Lois Agnew will serve as Syracuse University’s new associate provost for academic affairs, the university announced in a Friday news release.

Agnew will assume the role of associate provost in place of Chris Johnson, who stepped down from the position on March 3 after occupying it for nearly five years. SU’s Board of Trustees’ executive committee approved the appointment, which was made by Gretchen Ritter, SU’s vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer.

Agnew will assist Ritter and other members of SU’s Office of Academic Affairs by supporting key academic initiatives like SU’s Academic Strategic Plan, a roadmap outlining academic objectives the university hopes to reach by 2028.

After coming to SU as a professor of writing and rhetoric in 2004, Agnew served as the Arts and Sciences associate dean of curriculum, innovation and pedagogy in July 2017. She replaced former dean Karin Ruhlandt in the College of Arts and Sciences in July 2022.

Ritter wrote in Friday’s press release that Agnew’s demonstrated leadership and academic success in multiple roles with the university will allow her to serve in her role as associate provost for academic affairs.

“From the time she was named associate dean of A&S through her service as interim dean, along with her role in helping refresh the Academic Strategic Plan, Lois has been at the center of our efforts to advance excellence in academic affairs and ensure an unparalleled student academic experience,” Ritter said in the release.

Agnew will begin her new role as associate provost for academic affairs on July 1.