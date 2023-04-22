Observations from SU’s spring game: Lamson works with first team, defense shines

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse concluded spring ball with its annual scrimmage between Team Orange and Team Blue inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night. It was SU’s last of four scrimmages this spring, and the first open to the public.

The Orange’s defense impressed, limiting the offense to only four touchdowns over two hours. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Justin Lamson, splitting snaps at quarterback in place of the injured Garrett Shrader, found more of a rhythm as the night wore on as SU’s defense turned in a strong performance. The defense, ravaged by injuries at the linebacker spot, moved away from its traditional 3-3-5 into 4-2-5 and 4-1-6 looks.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s spring game:

Offense starts cold, heats up

Head coach Dino Babers said, perhaps jokingly, that Lamson won a coin flip pregame, allowing him to earn first-team reps. Lamson earned nearly all of the first-team reps, though Babers said he thought it was equal, adding he hasn’t made a decision on who is No. 2 on the depth chart behind Shrader.

“I think it just comes down to how it comes down,” Babers said. “Sometimes the drive goes further, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Lamson finished 16-for-23 for 183 yards and a touchdown, while Del Rio-Wilson went 10-for-16 with 95 passing yards and two scores.

Both quarterbacks had trouble moving the ball initially, with Isaiah Jones’ 33-yard touchdown from Lamson the sole score in the first half. The offense responded, though, with three second-half touchdowns.

“I thought they were a little nervous to start off with from the beginning. Our whole thing is to make sure they settle down. Things are not always exactly right,” Babers said. “I think they both did a good job.”

The Orange’s defense — which returned seven starters from last year — has played like the stronger unit for much of spring practice. Even out of its ordinary 3-3-5 look, the defense still had no trouble making noise in the backfield. Sophomore Denis Jacquez Jr. recorded two sacks, and several scramble attempts by the quarterbacks went backwards.

Defensive adjustments

With linebackers Stefon Thompson, Marlowe Wax and Derrick McDonald all injured, Syracuse — specifically first-year defensive coordinator Rocky Long — has had to get creative with its defensive schemes this spring.

In an interview with ACC Network aired in the Dome before the game, Long said SU would actually go with a 4-2-5 scheme instead of its usual 3-3-5 on Friday. Long noted the concepts would remain the same even with the change, and the Orange would return to the 3-3-5 once healthy. Babers said all three injured linebackers are expected to be back by fall camp.

“The cool thing about this defense is it can be a lot of defenses,” Babers said. “And then when it’s moving, it’s hard for people to figure out what it is.”

Syracuse went with a 4-2-5, and even 4-1-6, scheme for most of Friday. It gave SU the opportunity to display its secondary depth, highlighted by returning starters Aljah Clark and Justin Barron. Isaiah Johnson led the defense with five tackles, and sophomore linebacker Ryan Dolan had four.

Freshman David Omopariola, listed as a defensive lineman at 6-foot-3, 227-pounds, has impressed teammates during recent practices, and saw significant snaps at linebacker on Friday, bringing down Del Rio-Wilson for a sack early in the night.

Spreading the wealth

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck told ACC Network in a pregame interview that the plan to replace Sean Tucker’s production revolved around sharing the ball with “everyone.” But Friday,

Lamson’s main targets were, unsurprisingly, Oronde Gadsden II and LeQuint Allen. Gadsden — a first-team All-ACC selection last year after hauling in 61 passes for 969 yards — recorded four catches for 46 yards, and Allen received 11 touches for 30 total yards.

Seven other receivers got multiple balls, led by Kendall Long’s five for 65 yards. Hatcher caught 21- and eight-yard touchdown passes from Del Rio-Wilson, respectively, and finished with four receptions for 56 yards.

SU rotated players at every position including running back, where Juwaun Price (five carries for 34 yards), Mario Escobar, Muwaffaq Parkman, and Joshua Escobar all saw time. Parkman scored the game’s second touchdown early in the second half from three yards out after Luke MacPhail connected with Kendall Gain for a chunk gain, and Babers said postgame he was impressed with Price’s play.

Injury Notes

In last year’s spring game, Shrader, Tucker, Matthew Bergeron and Chris Elmore all sat out, either injured or marked as healthy scratches.

Friday, though, all of Syracuse’s healthy pieces participated. That didn’t include Shrader — though the starting quarterback was dressed in full pads and participated in pregame warmups outside of throwing — and also linebackers Wax, McDonald and Thompson. Each linebacker dressed, but none played.

Offensive guard Chris Bleich, who’s missed spring practice with an unspecified injury, also didn’t participate, instead using a crutch under his right arm while standing on the sideline. Tight end Dan Villari, who also hasn’t practiced, didn’t dress and had a brace on his right leg. Babers said Villari should be ready to go by August, and that receiver D’Marcus Adams, who didn’t play, will be ready to return by Monday.

Babers said on Tuesday his main goal for the scrimmage was to come out with every player healthy, and no players left Friday’s game injured.