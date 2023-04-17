First Year Players reimagines ‘Pippin’ in 30th anniversary performance

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

DISCLAIMER: Faith Bolduc is a contributing writer for The Daily Orange’s News section. She does not influence the editorial content of the Culture section in her capacity as a contributing writer.

This weekend, First Year Players brought the classic and colorful story of “Pippin” to Syracuse University. But behind those three nights was a semester’s worth of work from the whole organization.

“It’s not easy putting on a show,” choreographer Eliana Koenigsberg said. “There are so many elements that go into it, but FYP always makes it work and everyone involved contributes.”

“Pippin” was the 30th anniversary show of FYP, SU’s student-run musical theater organization. Each spring, FYP offers first-year and transfer students the opportunity to gain experience in musical theater production. Held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, “Pippin” was a showcase of the experience everyone involved gained throughout the semester.

As the curtain of Goldstein Auditorium slowly drew back, the atmosphere was electric. The backdrop reflected shades of red, orange and yellow as the audience erupted in a thunderous cheer.

“Pippin” is a musical that takes audiences on a journey with a young prince named Pippin, who happens to be the son of the great King Charlemagne. In search of true meaning and purpose, Pippin embarks on a quest that leads him through medieval times, encountering various challenges along the way. FYP chose to put their own spin on it — a boy who just graduated college and is searching for his purpose in life.

The show features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and is based on a book by Roger O. Hirson. Crew member Faith Bolduc said “Pippin” has captured the hearts of audiences for decades with its compelling story and catchy tunes, and being a part of FYP’s production was a great experience.

“FYP has been one of the best experiences I have had in college so far. Everyone is so kind, considerate, and dedicated not only to the show but to one another,” Bolduc said.

It was amazing to see how much talent and hard work these students put in to make it all happen. It made me wish I was a part of it too. Lindsey Matthews, audience member

Celia Salita, the lead narration role in FYP’s “Pippin”, has been doing theater since she was five years old. Since her high school also produced “Pippin”, she was excited to return to the great story and music.

In the show, Salita took center stage right away, showcasing her vocal range. She introduced her co-lead Linc Zdancewicz, who played Pippin, and from there, the audience only grew louder.

“My favorite part of the show is the finale,” said Salita. “I have always loved that song and being able to sing it with an orchestra is really special.”

The production had a 70s theme, with bold fashion choices like flared pants and bright colors. Between the costumes and performances, FYP’s production was a strong showcase of the talent and creativity of the team, Bolduc said.

Those involved in the production, like Bolduc and Salita, all invested a considerable amount of time in the process, they said. Throughout this semester, FYP members would practice and rehearse for about four hours six days a week. Despite the stress that comes with the time commitment, Salita said the final result was rewarding.

“Balancing school and theater is definitely a challenge,” Salita said. “I’m also involved in a few other extracurriculars so balancing all of that was tough, but 100% worth it.”

The audience was left in awe as the curtains closed on “Pippin”’s final performance. Applause erupted once again as the cast took its final bow, a testament to the months of dedication and hard work. But its members will remember the organization as a formative part of their college experience.

“I could go on and on with a million ways to describe the organization and the people, but bottom line is they are awesome and I’m lucky to know them,” Bolduc said.