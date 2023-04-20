Face the music with these 5 concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

ESF Quad

QuadStock, the annual one-day music festival, is returning to the SUNY-ESF quad this year. Food trucks and clubs will be on the quad at 1 p.m., with community members’ live music starting at 3 p.m. The event, put together by the ESF music society, will feature nine different acts including Pop Culture, Rhodes Corduroy and 89Frogs.

When: Friday April 21 at 1 p.m.

Price: Free

Sharkey’s

Head over to Sharkey’s Bar and Grill for a performance from The Garage Lights, a local student-run band. The Burkhart’s, Champagne Blondes and The Accountant & All-Thumbs will take the stage. Tickets can be bought online.

When: Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

Price: presale $19.03

Funk ‘n Waffles

Buffalo’s Farrow, a rock outfit with seven members, will stop by Funk ‘n Waffles this Friday. You can grab tickets online to see Farrow as well as Rochester-based Personal Blend.

When: Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Price: $13.07

The Garden

The Garden’s time is coming to an end. This Friday, Shall Alcove, Peter Groppe and Sofia Violet will play the house venue’s final show. The theme is “garden,” so be sure to wear your floral attire and garden gear.

When: Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. with shows starting at 9:30 p.m.

Price: $7

304 Walnut Place

Redgate is partnering with fraternity Phi Kappa Theta for “WalnutPalooza” Saturday afternoon. Ten artists, including headliner Laundry Day, will be performing at 304 Walnut Place. Proceeds will be benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network. Tickets can be bought through the @redgatecuse Instagram or at the door.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Price: Presale $7 and $10 at the door