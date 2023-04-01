Dyaisha Fair named WBCA All-America honorable mention

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair received Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention honors Friday morning.

During the regular season, Fair averaged a team-best 19.9 points and led the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals with 2.39 per game. Ranking third among all active players in Division-I with 2,675 career points, Fair was named to the Dawn Staley Award late season watch list and is a top 10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award. She finished her first year with the Orange as a first team All-ACC and All-ACC defensive team honoree.

On Jan. 26, Fair notched a season-high 36 points, matching a program record 8-made 3-pointers, snapping a three-game losing skid with a win over Virginia. Then, on Feb. 9, she led SU to its first win over a ranked opponent in just over a calendar year. Fair produced a team-best 23 points in a 75-67 victory against then-No. 14 North Carolina. Fair scored in double figures in every game this season.

On Selection Sunday, the Orange narrowly missed out on a spot in the NCAA Tournament, placing last in ESPN Bracketology’s ‘First Four Out.’ Accepting a position in the WNIT, Syracuse beat Kent State in the first round and Seton Hall in second to progress to the Super 16. Fair scored a combined 48 points in the first two games and snatched down 10 boards before the Orange lost to Columbia in the Super 16.

Fair started her collegiate career with Buffalo and was named the Mid-American Conference’s Freshman of the Year. For her senior season, she opted to follow head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and joined the Orange in April 2022. She recently announced via her social media that she will return to Syracuse for a fifth and final year.