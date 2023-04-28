Duck: Santiago Noblin

I have some long-winded goodbyes, and I’ve definitely forgotten some people, but firstly I must write a goodbye to the most important thing at the D.O.:

The Print Edition of the Paper: You and I have been through so much. You were a rectangle, then square, then rectangular again. You came out twice a week on Sundays and Wednesdays then Monday-Wednesdays, then just Wednesday. When you became my responsibility I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the task. It was a challenge to make a paper once a week, and I knew I had to make them all count. You’re far older than me, but I hope I was able to do you the justice you deserve. I don’t know why the most heart-felt goodbye is to a stack of papers, but it is. Even though I’m leaving you, the pages we made together will be around forever.

Bridget: When I took over as P.D. for Morgan she said she couldn’t be more confident in me and I thought there’s no way can she be so assured when I feel like I have so much to live up to. I get where she was coming from now because that’s how I feel about you. I could not think of somebody better to carry this department forward; you’ve grown so much and have been patient with me and Steph through a challenging semester. You are gonna do great things with the paper and with design and I’m so excited to watch you do it. Do not let the vibes die in visuals, make the Design Awards a tradition and have fun.

Stephanie: I think we both knew this was going to be an interesting semester when it was official we would be PD and DDD. Thank you for putting up with me when it’s late at night and were in-house, and still have to go to the warehouse after. We both know what that DO-sleep schedule feels like on a Thursday morning and hopefully we’ll be able to get some much-needed rest as we enjoy a life after the house. Your work ethic is unlike anybody else’s, and you are a talented and driven person that I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside.

Eva: Lobsta-girl, this really is not a goodbye, especially because we can’t escape the D.O. and are living in Maggie’s house next semester. Turns out escaping the D.O. is harder than we thought. You have grown immensely this semester and persevered through so much outside of design. You were practically the first one to be finished every night, even if it was just to go to the warehouse a little earlier.

Yesmene: Oh boy. Never did I think I would meet someone who could match my delirious energy, and then I met Yesmene. You brought life to the visuals room we needed this semester and introduced the most popular awards show in the DO house. You are one of one and I’ll miss being in house with you.

Morgan & Meghan: When you guys came into my freshman comm class I had no idea it would lead me on this journey with the D.O., one that was full of ups and downs, a square paper as well as some of the funniest and most chaotic nights of my weeks. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, for believing in me, and continuing to do so even after you both left the D.O. I don’t know why I want to cry knowing it’s over, it’s just a silly little student paper, but it’s so much more than that. Can’t wait until you’re back on campus in the fall. I miss you and the D.O. misses you.

Meghan: I guess I’m only the 100th PD to come through the D.O. doors in the time you’ve been here, but I’m lucky to be one of them. I expect food spreads to continue after we’ve both left, but I’m grateful we got to cook up some good spreads and macs while we were together. Remember Meghan, all music is good, but it’s better when sung by Karl Weezer.

Jacques: While you were out of house this semester but anytime you came in this semester or last it was always a joy. I’ll miss being the first to react to your memes in Sunday meetings by looking at you and shaking my head as I cringe and laugh. There’s still a journey ahead of us, but you can go ahead and add another stone to the gauntlet.

Cole: Genesis. Need I say more.

Jana: My late night, News still isn’t in final, deliriousness and temptation of listening to Glee music is setting in, partner in crime. You are a beyond talented writer, person, and occasional singer, and I hope you continue to do great things in the future. Trolley Problems will remain the greatest what-if ever.

Hamere: We made some kickass OP print pages together, and you’re one of the realest people I’ve met. Keep it that way.

Anthony: You made working with culture easy for me and my designers and I’m grateful for your passion for your stories and honesty that you have no idea what a story is about in head eds.

Richard & Rachel: You guys have been extremely patient with me this semester and I cannot thank you enough. Rachel is yin and Richard is yang, you guys balance eachother out so well. Richard enjoy a rest from being EIC in “The Land,” yup that’s what they call it. Rachel, the way you would come into visuals and just lay on the ground made me go: damn, felt. Never stop being you.

Hank: *in Bane voice* Nobody cared who I was until I typeset the mac. Your constant energy in the house and checking up on me did not go unnoticed. I will relish bumping into you on the way to my writing class every wednesday before production, but hopefully that does not stop. You gave so much time to the paper, and I will miss working in-house with you.

Anish: I am excited to see what you will do as EIC. I remember when I was a random designer popping into sports asking for display copy, and I never thought the cool sports editor who was a DJ at the cage would be EIC. You’re what his paper needs, and I see with your ambition there are great things in store for the paper. It’s so clear to me how much you care for the D.O. and journalism and hopefully together we can make a kickass website in the next year.

Maggie: The D.O. story continues since me and Eva are living in your house next year. We will take great care of the pool table and bookshelf, and maybe turn the house into a generational off-campus DO house if we feel so inclined.

Kyle: I know I gave you sh*t like all the time in fall semester and even now when you would pop your head into visuals, but honestly I really appreciated you. You were a dedicated news editor, are a passionate writer, and will be a great managing editor. Also I saw Dara Royer at the Warehouse today and if I had a copy of the paper, I would’ve given it to her like I was serving her a subpoena.

Tyler: Love you, say it back. Glad I got to know you much better this semester. Our mutual love for shoes we can’t afford, your dance moves, and your natural humor are things I won’t forget. You’re a big man sports editor now, which means you’ll do like 2,000 guides a semester, please fill out the display and make the designers lives easier.

Mom and Dad: One of you texting me at 2 a.m. saying “Still at the DO?” even though you know I am just encapsulates this experience. Thank you for your engagement in every endeavor I undertake and your support to pursue what I love. I love the D.O., and because of you I was able to leave, what I hope, is a mark on it during the short time I was here.