Duck: Henry O’Brien

Sophie: Initially, I was nervous to ask you if you wanted to be the next DME. I didn’t wanna pressure you into it especially since we were struggling to find a candidate. But you have shown such eagerness and willingness to learn and become a leader. The transition process isn’t easy, but you are handling it so well. I mean it fo rizzle. I know you’re gonna bring new and creative ideas to every section and you’re gonna have a great team around you. Never be afraid to reach out. I’ll always be here for you.

Stephanie: A DME isn’t anything without a DDD. Thank you for every insane/wacky request I gave you this semester and thank you for trying to interpret sports graphics. You were a great leader and it was awesome to get to know you more.

Rum and Cole: We’ve been through it all. When we walked out of Bird Library two years ago, I don’t think either of us could’ve imagined how many games we would cover together or that we would have to manage Syracuse men’s soccer winning a national championship and the most important figure in SU Athletics history suddenly retiring. You handled it so well and became a great editor. Lucy’s missed you.

Max: I now have “Swweeeettt” stuck in my head forever. So I guess that’s your legacy. I threw so much at you and you took it like a champ. I’m glad you finally joined the dark side and became an awesome part of The D.O.

Zak: Twelve more wins for the Sixers baby! Thank you for being such a hard worker and an integral part of the sports section. You have so much potential and you’ll do great things after The D.O. But remember, it’s Jesse, not Jessie.

Siron: Thank you for helping me transition to DME from the jump. You are a kind soul and one of the most chill human beings I have ever met. It was awesome being neighbors with you last year and I hope you have an amazing summer!

Anish: From the second I heard you blast “Veridis Quo” in archives, I had a feeling we would be friends. I will always cherish our discussions on feem (shoutout to Michael, Max, Dom, Joey and Joe) or about the regular BS of our job. I’m also so happy that we were both in the Cage, only growing our friendship. You are an amazing friend and you will be an amazing leader of this paper.

Paul Thomas Anderson: Thank you PTA.

Connor: Man, Liz Habib, Raza Raja and Roch Kubatko would be so proud of you. You’re still the best writer at the whole paper and getting to work with you at The D.O. and MASN has been such a privilege. It’s also been great to always chat with you at Shaw Dining Hall during my semi-break during prodo. Here’s to another summer editing more Game Blogs, Leftovers for Breakfast and This That and The Other.

Piggy: I just wish I had more time with you in-house. You are without a doubt one of the funniest and most laid-back people I know. You became one of the best copy editors in the sports section and a solid writer.

Cirino: We came into house together, and it was always great to be in your company. Your impressions of D.O. staffers are top notch and hopefully we’ll have some more chance encounters next year.

Richard: ‘Ello govna. You’re finally done. Being EIC is never easy and there was always so much BS to manage. But now you get to rest and watch Manchester United come up short in the Premier League. Feel free to reach out once Arsenal fucks up this title race.

Maggie: It was great to have you back in house, especially since I was terrified of you when I first met you. You are an incredible writer and editor and it always was great to hear how your day was. I’ll miss those interactions so much.

Rachel: *in batman voice* RACHELLLLLL!! You are a remarkable person. How you went from copy editor to managing editor in a year is insane. But you were the most qualified to do it. You are such a strong editor and getting to know you has been an absolute privilege.

Kyle: Even though I will mess with you a lot and say a bunch of weird shit, you have been such a great presence at The D.O. Through our love of Jon Bois and random stuff we find on Twitter, I am so happy to call you my friend. Managing editor will be tough, but I know will do amazing.

Meghan: We have been through a lot together. Above all else, I’ll say this. Thank you. Thank you for putting up with my bullshit (and there’s been a lot of it). Thank you for making my job as DME a little bit easier. Thank you for always being someone I can joke about the paper with and someone that kept me up to the date with the tea. You are the best photographer on the staff and you don’t give yourself enough credit for the work you put into this paper. The photo section would be in shambles if it weren’t for your dedication to this place you love.

Tony: I still always see you as my DME. Trusting me with extra work convinced me I could this job. You are such an amazing ball of energy and I can’t wait to cover football with you. Cleveland still sucks and the river will catch on fire again.

KJ: You gave me the confidence to still keep working for The D.O. You helped me believe I could do OK as DME. You always were there to give me advice. I’ll never forget the faith you had in me. Thank you for always being someone I could go to for help. Your passion for this paper will never be forgotten.

@Abby Weiss: I’ve been waiting nearly two years to send the Slack message back to you. Thank you for making me feel a part of the staff by always coming into sports my first semester.

Abby Presson: I can’t say this enough. It was so so great having you back in house. From reminiscing about fall 2021 to and hearing about life with the ambulance people, talking with you was always a blast. You were such a reliable assistant and someone I am honored to call my friend.

Louis Platt/Nate Fenn: You two let me express myself in a different way in letting me do screentime columns. I never would’ve realized how much I enjoy writing about movies if you guys didn’t give me that opportunity. I’m forever grateful.

Nate Lechner: Thank you for always being someone I could chat with about cinema. Good luck with culture editor! Here’s hoping we both work at The Ringer one day.

Evelyn: You were an amazing addition to culture and it was hilarious finding out about the wild coincidences that we share.

Emily/Mandy: My first management squad. Thank you for hiring me and letting me find my home.

Morgan Sample/Megan Thompson: Both of you were always so much fun to be around and you carried design in the fall, especially when we went to a square. Hope to see you two around and I hope you had fun in Europe!

Santiago: Like Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises,” darkness was your ally. What I mean by this is that you were up late into the night making some of the best print editions of The D.O. in my time here. Thank you for always being such a fun person to be around.

Stef/Jean/Hamere: The OP squad! You were all at the best and most creative graphic pitches this semester and made my job a whole lot easier. I’ll never forget you guys.

Anthony Bailey: Slayyy purr. You were one of the most mellow people I know and always a great hang. Thank you for letting me set up in culture many nights.

Sophia Moore: Thanks for letting me be a part of your Oscars pool. You’re a wonderful person to be around and I hope your schedule gets a little less hectic!

Ofentse: You were always such a bright presence in culture. I’ll never forget your amazing smile.

Kelly: It’s been so much fun to get to know you through our shared class with Roger. Thank you for always telling me what movie we have to watch and talking shit about that one person who shall remain nameless. You’ll kill it as an assistant!

Cooper: The sky is the limit for you. I know you’re ready to take on the assistant role. Thanks for always being someone I can talk to about sports and random BDJ kids. It was always fun hanging out with you in sports.

Colin: I didn’t talk to you all that much besides yelling at you when you didn’t copy check a graphic. But you were always fun to talk to. Maybe I’ll run some college football bets by you in the fall.

Tyler: Duuuuuudde. You’ve made it. You’re one of the happiest people I know and have improved so much this year. But the work is just beginning. Keep grinding and you’ll do great. Never forget MJ is the GOAT.

Wyatt: Ugh, Wyatt. All jokes aside, you are a great person. You are one of the kindest people to work in the sports section and you were always such a welcoming presence.

Spooz: I know I haven’t seen you all semester but I don’t care, you’re getting a spot in my duck. You always were hilarious and brought something to the house every day. I hope one day to understand the vision.

Neil: You were always so willing to take on extra work. I’ll never forget it and I’ll always appreciate your commitment. No matter where you go, that will take you so unbelievably far.

Claire: Mad respect for your dedication to the news section and the Chicago White Sox. Coming halfway through the semester to become the second dig assistant is something I’ll never forget. You were always fun to talk baseball with you and best of luck with drum major.

Jana: For basically having the news editor position thrown at you, you did an admirable job. Thanks for always putting up with my shitty headline pitches for your section.

Maya: Coming into visuals every night last spring would be the highlight of my day. You are the most talented DDD we’ve had (no disrespect to anyone) and you are an incredible person to be around. I’ll always cherish our shared love for “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” “Bojack Horseman” and so many other nerdy obsessions. Never lose that passion and please please keep in touch.

Skyler: My first sports editor in house. Thank you for taking a chance on me. I will never forget how kind and understanding you were to such a nervous and shitty sportswriter. You helped me feel like I belong at The D.O.

Roshan: You edited my first ever story and tore it to shreds. I’ll never forget it. But I will also never forget you becoming someone that I could always complain about the job and someone I could bounce ideas off of. Your work ethic will take you anywhere you want to go.

Crane: You are such an inspiration. Your passion for sports writing never goes unnoticed and you have earned everything you got. Thank you for always being someone to chat with about sports and each other’s futures. I can’t wait to see more of your writing.

Mark Nash: The shadow emperor of The D.O. You’ve always been a pleasure to talk to and your dedication to the paper shouldn’t go unnoticed.

SU Athletics’ Adam McCaffrey: I swear to god I’ll watch “Arlington Road” one day. You are amazing to be around and a non-stop joke machine.

WAER Sports Director Francesco Simone: I’m so happy the one time I wore that Italy soccer jersey, I would happen to meet one of my best friends. I’m biased but you are the best broadcaster by far and you have earned it. Thank you for all the bits we share and for all the conversations we’ve had. You were my first friend and you’re someone I’ll never forget. I love you man.

Kiley: Where to start? I have gone to many dark places this semester, but you have always been there to pull me out of the darkness. All of your questions, whether they be silly or serious, kept me going during prodo. Being with you is always the highlight of my day. I’m so happy to call you my girlfriend. I love you.

Bobby and Annabel: I love you two goons so much. Bobby, you’re the best brother a man could ask for and someone I can always confide in. No matter where you go, your genuine kindness will take you so far in life. Annie, you are brighter and smarter than me and Bobby combined. You work so hard and you’ll be an amazing college student one day. For both of you, go wherever your heart takes you and you’ll never be disappointed.

Mom and Dad: Thank you for always letting me be the person I want to be. I know going away from home at 14 years old is never easy for any parent. But the love and support you have shown me, especially recently with the long grueling hours here at the paper, has not gone unnoticed. I love you both so much and I know I will always have you to be there for me.