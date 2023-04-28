Duck: Eva Morris

This is definitely a hard goodbye. Even after all my complaining and stress over late nights, the community at the D.O. is what made it so worthwhile. The Daily Orange has become my home (almost quite literally considering how many hours I spent here). I hope I’ve given the Daily Orange even half of what it’s given me. I have never met a more determined, go-getter, yet humorous and loving group of individuals. I am thankful for everyone who helped me grow and prosper through their warmth, patients and ability to tolerate my odd humor.

Santi: One of my first friends on campus, my best friend, my mentor, basically a member of the Morris family, and now a proud fellow brother of APX. I’m so proud of you and all your hard work this semester and for putting up with us, especially when ordering food. You’ve grown so much this year, not just as a designer but as a leader. Remember you are no longer my boss, but I am still your Vice President. I’m so thankful for our friendship. Let’s keep this party going next year on Berk Drive.

Yesmene: My rock, and everyone’s personal cheerleader. Your ability to bring everyone together for Design Awards each week just shows how your warm spirit captivates everyone who meets you. I can’t wait to learn and grow with you especially in Beer and Wine studies next year.

Meghan: I swear you could run a military base, maybe it’s just because you’re a camp counselor but you’re truly a role model in my life, your dedication and leadership is admirable even though you didn’t give us pup food. You’re always there when I need a photo, a cutline or a good laugh. I’ll miss your energetic and frantic energy. You’re a bad b*tch.

Jacques: What will the D.O. do without your memes or your cunning humor. You’re truly one of my biggest hype men and support systems, thank you for being the #1 fan of my crazy stories. I can’t wait to continue working alongside you and watch you grow. Your dedication to your work impresses me but also scares me each day.

Stephanie: Bold and blunt is what comes to mind when I think of you. You’re a force to be reckoned with and I truly admire you for it. You’re so dedicated to your craft and I can’t wait to watch you grow and prosper.

Bridget: The D.O. is certainly in good hands. I feel confident in your leadership in guiding the next generation of designers through your calm presence and kind heart. Your fashion taste is impeccable and your tattoos are rad. I’m sad we only got to work one semester together.

Tyler: Who will ask me existential questions that drive me insane now? Your visits to the visuals room truly brought a new light to our tired souls. You’re such a joy and bring great energy to everything you do, especially your dancing. Your willingness to open up and be vulnerable is inspiring even though you haven’t opened up to the idea of wearing crop tops yet. I know sports is in good hands.

Anish: A sports enthusiast, a dj, a fashion icon, (even though you don’t wear crop tops), and now head editor. Your dedication to the work-hard-play-hard life is admirable. I am so thankful you are taking on this position, there is no one better to bring a group of people together through your kindness, wit and humor.

Hank: You’re teasing and prodding, though hard to admit, is quite humorous. You easily have some of the funniest, “overheard,” moments, and I loved watching you grow into such a strong leader. I’ll miss your energetic and positive energy.

Kyle: You always believed in me, even when it was 11:59 and I would have stories in the wrong places. You’re such a teddy bear and so caring and patient which is just what I needed during the stressful late nights. I’m thankful we shared a love for Weezer because let’s be honest no one else will. You will take the D.O and yourself far.

Rachel: Right when I met you, you captured me with lively and a lovable spirit. You definitely encapsulated everything amazing about the culture section. You are such a strong leader and have such a great ability to guide and direct people. I’ll miss your adorable laugh and humor.

Megan and Morgan: I would not be where I am today without you guys. Your patience and tolerance is actually so impressive and something I look up to. You fostered such a warm environment that not only helped me grow as a designer but as a person. You both always seemed to be cool, calm and collected even under all the pressures of comm design. Hopefully I’ll reach that point. Your work inspires me and I am so excited to see where it takes you in life.

Mom, Dad, Mitchell and Nolan + Milo: Thank you for always reminding me to take baby steps when I’m overwhelmed over my silly little fake companies. Although you don’t always understand what my major is (neither do I), your love and support is palpable even from several states over. I can’t wait to grow up to be a strong designer like my mom. I couldn’t be overfilling my schedule without you all. Maybe now I’ll have more time to call.

To anyone I didn’t mention: Thank you for letting me witness your talents, your humor, the stories shared from your day, ect. I am so thankful for all your patience and teamwork that made each night a little less stressful. I’ll miss this community greatly.