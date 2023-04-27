Duck: Cole Bambini

What a ride. I started my time as sports editor covering the NCAA men’s soccer national championship and was part of two sports guides plus Jim Boeheim’s retirement. The past three semesters have been very fulfilling. To everyone that’s crossed my path, thank you.

Tyler: Sweeeeet. I’m incredibly excited to see what you’re going to do with the sports section and I’m grateful that we’ve become close friends over the past year. I remember being anxious about you doing a runner for the first time, but you’re ready. You’re well disciplined and passionate. I was definitely a hard ass at times — I need your smile — but I hope you learned something from me, especially subject-verb agreement :). There’s going to be some stressful nights, but they’re rewarding. Thank you for indulging in North Carolina culture and eating Bojangles before the ACC Tournament, though you were supposed to order chicken. Also, we’re going to Lucy’s. No questions and no pink lemonade or “fat” juices.

Adam: You’re one of my greatest friends I have at Syracuse and I hope you enjoyed your time in Italy. I definitely missed ya, but now that you’re finally 21, we can roll Lucy’s and Flip Night at Faegan’s our senior year and be our drunk selves. Seemed like yesterday we were freshmen in Day Hall and taking SEM 100 together. You might have joined a third party force, but thank you for always texting or calling me about my stress as sports editor — or dealing with my drunk texts. I hope I’ve been a help to you as you have been to me. And you were right, it all just figures itself out. As for next year, I still have a few goals to achieve before we graduate: make you fluent in Spanish and get you Bojangles. I’m glad my Spanish teachings came in handy that first week abroad :). Also, remember that we have that volleyball game to attend next fall. Many fun memories to come just like the trip to Boston College or the U.S game at Wolff’s. Let senior year be a Scarlet K(night).

Hank: Thank God that you were DME when I was sports editor. Made my life extremely easier, especially around the College Cup and Jim Boeheim’s retirement. You’re one of the nicest friends I’ve got at Syracuse. It’s been about two years since we were in Bird, completing the Breanna Stewart project. Time has flown by and I’m grateful to have covered men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse with you. We’ll both be out of house, so you bet we are going to the bars together as much as you hate it. Similar to Tyler, it’s not questionable. I will get you to black out. Also, thank you for that Primanti’s too.

Piggy: Covering the NCAA Championship with you has been the coolest thing I’ve done in college. I hope you enjoyed your stay at the Budgetel, though you still reek of cigs. It was cool to get to know you over the past couple of years. I’ll make sure my kids register for your classes at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communication. As you graduate from Syracuse, just know — Syracuse is a Pepsi campus.

Anish: I hope you enjoyed your semester off. Chop-Chop Cole is burnt out now. Your dedication to the D.O is unmatched and I’m very thrilled and excited to see the publication’s growth with you as editor-in-chief. I learned a lot from you before I became sports editor and I hope you were satisfied with how the section was in the spring. You were right, too. My Lucy’s runs were limited. I definitely can’t wait to get them back. And maybe when you have a free night, we can hit the bars. You’ll need it. Also, thank you for covering men’s lacrosse.

Connor: Thank you for letting me join your staff for my first in-house experience. You probably got annoyed with Cirino and I playing Globle everyday, but I enjoyed my time working with you and appreciated your help over the past semester. Maybe I’ll catch you at Flip or Lucy’s over the next semester. Thanks for covering men’s lacrosse and filling my budget, I really needed it.

Spooz: Spooooooooooooz. I remember walking around campus trying to find a MAC board like it was yesterday. You were always fun to be around and your tweets are the best. I hope you have enjoyed your time away from the house. I still owe you from when I was in Cancun and copied absolutely nothing. But to call it even, how about I copy lacrosse if you get the track staffer?

Wyatt: I hope you enjoyed your couple semesters in house. You’ve grown a lot, especially in your coverage of women’s lacrosse. Furthermore, at least we can bond over the Carolina Panthers. Don’t know too many L.A. kids who support the greatest NFL team. Keep Pounding.

Cirino: You’ve gone off the grid ever since you left in-house, but I hope you are cooking up a storm Chef. I expect a five-course meal at some point before I graduate.

Zak: I hope you don’t show up to Palooza next year the same way you did this year. But you’ve grown a lot as a freshman and are one of our most promising writers. I hope you enjoyed your semester in-house as a digital editor and take advantage of all the D.O has to offer. Seeing you at Theta’s philanthropy was an experience, too. Maybe you’ll see me hammered more often.

Cooper: You’ve developed your writing significantly over the course of the past year. In addition to Max, thank you for hopping on the field hockey beat. I hope you’re proud of what you did this past year. What I am not proud of is giving your Chicago Bears literally everything for the first pick in the NFL draft. Hopefully, Carolina makes the right choice.

Colin: Thanks for joining the staff this semester, and I hope you learned some things that you can take away. I know copy editing Tyler’s late gamers wasn’t the most fun, but it’s an integral part of the D.O’s coverage. Send me your locks of the week so I can make some extra money.

Max: I enjoyed having you in-house this semester, working with Zak on the digital side, plus revamping the newsletter was really nice. I hope you continue beat writing in the fall because I know you can grow even more as a sports reporter. Probably will see you at Lucy’s at some point, too.

Aiden, Timmy, Kevin, Justin: Welcome on board. Joining the in-house staff is definitely one of the smartest decisions. Sports is by far the best section in the house. No doubt. Let me know if you need any advice.

Richard, Rachel: Whether sports had an A3 night or that one A15 night, we made sports great together. Hopefully (mostly Rachel) I taught you something about sports. Sorry for my 1,000 word slack messages about my opinions on certain pieces.

Meghan: We started our time as head editors — for you a third time — driving down to Cary for the College Cup. There you produced arguably the best photo in D.O history, or at least in recent memory. Your commitment to the visuals section is unmatched, and I’m glad you got your photo essay published. You always made the sports section better visually, and for that I’m extremely appreciative. Enjoy your time out of the house. I hope I can get a proper straw at Chick-Fil-A. Oh, did you know I like my chicken fried?

Santiago: Genesis. Thank you for everything you did.

Mark: My iSchool guy. Thank you for all your help on guides over the past however many semesters. Also, that Secret Santa was gone by the night’s end. “Rum and Cole” was thirsty. Now, let’s drive our Schine dining business to new heights!

Davis: “Do you guys need anything?” In the fall, I thought you were the house maintenance guy at first, no joke. But, your work on guides this semester was incredible and you have a bright future. Let me know how I can help.

Crane, Roshan, Skyler, KJ: Seemed like yesterday I was an underclassman learning from you all. As former sports editors, I hope you all enjoyed the content the sports section produced this semester, and I hope you all saw my growth over the past few years. Keep in touch.

D.O Alumni: Thank you all for everything. Whether responding to an email or calling, I’m grateful for your help and advice. The D.O is the best student-run publication in the country.

Mom, Dad, Christianna, Wes: Though I’m not sure if you guys ever read my content, I’m extremely grateful for everything. Thank you for affording me the opportunity to come to Syracuse. A simple paragraph isn’t enough to describe. Love you all.