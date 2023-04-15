DPS reports attempted sexual assault in Thornden Park

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety reported an attempted sexual assault in Thornden Park in a campus-wide email Friday night.

According to the email, DPS received a report at approximately 5 p.m. that a SU student was approached by a man wearing no clothing who threatened the student and told them not to scream. The reporting student said that after this, they claimed other students were with them in the park, which seemed to scare off the suspect who fled on foot, the email read.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 50 years old, 5-foot-8 or 9 inches tall, large and heavyset, with a mole under his left eye. He was seen carrying a white shirt and set of keys, according to the email.

With support from DPS, the Syracuse Police Department will be leading the investigation, the email read.

People who witnessed the incident can contact SPD at (315) 442-5222 or DPS at (315) 443-2224. To report non-emergency information, students can access DPS’ Silent Witness resource.

Students can also access SU’s Sexual and Relationship Violence team at (315) 443-8000.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.

