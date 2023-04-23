DPS investigating anti-Hindu language sent via Facebook Messenger

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

A Syracuse University student on Friday reported receiving an anonymous hateful message via Facebook messenger, the Department of Public Safety stated in a Sunday bias incident report.

The unknown sender’s message contained hateful language targeting the Hindu religion, according to the report.

DPS officers met with the student to gather additional information and offer support resources and services, according to the report. DPS wrote in the report that the origin of the message remains unknown, but that the department is currently investigating.

“Targeting others based on their belief systems is unacceptable,” DPS Chief and Associate Vice President Craig Stone said in the report. “Spreading hateful rhetoric from behind a screen is cowardly.”

This is the second bias incident report in the past two weeks. On Thursday, April 13, a Lawrinson Hall resident advisor reported that a resident received a note with an anti-LGBTQ slur under their door.

Members of the SU community with information about the incident can contact DPS at 315-443-2224 or anonymously via DPS’ Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe mobile app.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.