Despite 3 surgeries, Bucknell commit Greyson Brunelle came back stronger

Skaneateles lacrosse player Grayson Brunelle broke the net. He wasn’t even 10 years old.

Playing in a box lacrosse league match at the Tuscarora Reservation, Brunelle fired the ball into the top right corner of the net, literally, said Christian, Brunelle’s father. It was the game-winning goal.

Moments like that helped Brunelle gain attention from Division I schools from a young age. He eventually committed to Bucknell, which was a nine-time Patriot League winner. Although he’s suffered several injuries across multiple sports, Brunelle has persevered with help from a motivated and sports-loving family.

“I wanted to be just like them, but better, because they drove that competitiveness into me,” Brunelle said.

Brunelle first started on varsity as an eighth grader for the Skaneateles Lakers. At the time, the Lakers were the number one team in the state, featuring a lineup of future D-I lacrosse players. Head coach Seth Benjamin called him a “competitor” who’s “in his glory when he’s out there competing.” He said Brunelle draws the attention of every defense he plays against. Before Brunelle, the Lakers had never started an eighth grader, Benjamin said.

“I think the greatest thing about him is his ability to make everyone around him that much better,” Benjamin said.

On April 1, Brunelle exploded for seven goals and seven assists against conference rivals, Indian River. Against the Warriors, Brunelle broke the Skaneateles school record for most points in a game.

“He was just having one of those days,” Benjamin said. “Not only did he know the right time to go, himself, to the goal, but he was also able to assist guys seven times.”

Brunelle said he didn’t even track his point total during the game.

“We were just trying to win and the ball just rolled my way, I guess,” Brunelle said.

Brunelle broke his wrist in his sophomore year, missing it entirely. Then, he broke his other wrist five games into his junior season. But Brunelle stayed with the team, making suggestions and helping coach from the sidelines.

Benjamin said Brunelle’s resilience made it easier for the team to succeed, despite not having him on the field. Also the starting running back on the football team, injuries loomed over Brunelle’s career on the gridiron, but he remained on the sidelines. Brunelle helped manage Skaneateles’ special teams personnel while he was out, said the Lakers football head coach Jay Steinhorst.

“He’s a coach on the field — at halftime, on the sidelines, and in the huddle,” Steinhorst said. “He helps the other kids and keeps everyone dialed in.”

Brunelle fought through three surgeries, coming back stronger each time. “I just came back working harder and harder, and it changed my outlook on the game and taught me not to take anything for granted,” Brunelle said.

For Brunelle, the road to recovery was mental. He set lofty goals for himself, ones that he “has to complete.” Brunelle possesses elite vision on both the lacrosse and football field, according to his mother, Beth. His sports IQ helps him “see the game differently,” and make quick decisions, Beth said.

“He can almost see a play that is going to happen before it actually happens,” Beth said.

On the football field, Steinhorst described Brunelle as a versatile player who’s “really good at pretty much everything.”

“I don’t care if it’s running the ball, tackling people, punting, kicking, or whatever in football,” Steinhorst said.

Last fall, Brunelle enjoyed his best season in the backfield. He rushed for 1,200 yards, produced 16 TDs and totaled 292 receiving yards with four TDs. This spring on the lacrosse field will be Brunelle’s final high school season. For the Lakers, he’s already tallied 16 goals and 18 assists through four games.

“He’s a dog,” Steinhorst said.