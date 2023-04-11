Delta Tau Delta fraternity to return in fall 2023 following multi-year suspension

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Syracuse University Gamma Omicron chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity will return to campus this fall after its national organization officially suspended the chapter in October 2017 for multiple policy violations, including hazing.

SU Fraternity and Sorority Affairs announced the chapter’s return in a Monday afternoon email to Greek life community members from Office Coordinator MaryJo Guard. The national organization for the fraternity applied for expansion to SU’s campus after the chapter completed its sanctioned suspension period, a university spokesperson told The Daily Orange.

The national organization announced the SU chapter’s closure in a mid-October release after finding incidents of hazing which it identified as having occurred in the spring 2017 semester. SU’s Department of Public Safety logged reported hazing at the chapter’s fraternity house in March 2017, The D.O. reported following the initial suspension.

The national fraternity’s vice president of membership, Doug Russell, will visit SU to meet with chapter representatives at the Kittredge Auditorium in Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., according to the email.

SU’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities investigated the chapter in October 2017 to determine the extent to which it had violated the university’s Code of Student Conduct, then-Fraternity and Sorority Affairs Director for SU Laura Sanders told The D.O. at the time. The chapter was also under investigation by the Interfraternity Council’s Peer Review Board for hazing violations in 2006.

Three other Greek chapters on campus are currently on various forms of probation, according to SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

Most recently, the campus chapter of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority was on March 31 placed on disciplinary probation until at least Dec. 15, and the Gamma Phi Beta sorority remains on disciplinary probation until at least May 19 of this year. The Phi Kappa Psi fraternity will remain on both disciplinary and social probation until at least May 2024.

The reinstated SU chapter of Delta Tau Delta will be able to begin recruiting new members in the fall 2023 semester, SU’s spokesperson confirmed.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.