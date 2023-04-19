Delaney Sweitzer’s elevated play, adaptable zone make SU’s defense one of the best

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Zone defense limits an opponent’s ability to dodge toward the cage. It forces the offense to move the ball around the perimeter, waiting for a flashing cut toward the crease. In Syracuse’s most recent win over then-No. 5 North Carolina, it showcased an airtight circle around the 8-meter while consistently tracking the Tar Heels’ off-ball movements.

“They get a lot of open looks in the middle so that was definitely something we focused on coming into the game,” said Syracuse goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer. “We were ready for that.”

Syracuse is tied for 11th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just under nine goals a game, two fewer than last season. The Orange save a sixth-best 51.8% of attempts on goal, and are 34th in clears with an 88.6% success rate. Both numbers — dramatic increases from the year prior — can be chalked up to an adaptable zone defense and an elevated level of play from Sweitzer, a current Tewaaraton Award midseason finalist.

Sweitzer has consistently set new career-highs in saves since the season-opening win over No. 2 Northwestern. Head coach Kayla Treanor referred to her as the “anchor” of the defense. She recorded 11 saves against Northwestern before producing 13 versus then-No. 2 Maryland in the next game. Sweitzer notched a career-high 15 saves in Syracuse’s win over Virginia Tech and matched that mark against UNC.

In 2022, Sweitzer struggled, switching on-and-off with backup goalkeeper Kimber Hower. In 13 appearances, Sweitzer pulled off just 16 saves at a 25.8% rate, conceding an average of almost 11 goals a game. Now, her 54.9% save percentage leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks second nationally.

“Every game I think she’s [Sweitzer] proving to now be the best goalie in the country,” Treanor said after Sweitzer’s 13-save performance against Clemson.

UNC’s Caroline Godine started left before pivoting right at X to lose Natalie Smith. As Godine rounded the crease, McKenzie Olsen and Hallie Simkins converged on the ball, essentially triple-teaming Godine. Godine shot, but Sweitzer snatched it out of mid-air, keeping the contest knotted at 11 with just over six minutes remaining.

Sweitzer wouldn’t be as successful without a reliable back line, Treanor said. Syracuse has zeroed in on a preferred set-up as Sierra Cockerille, Smith or Maddy Baxter position themselves between the arcs.

The rest of the defense, spearheaded by Katie Goodale, usually circles around the 8-meter. When the opposing offense shifts possession from one side to the other, Hallie Simkins roams freely, following the ball and tracking incoming runs.

If the opposition penetrates the circle, the nearest SU defender shifts over to help. Occasionally the Orange are caught ball-watching, but that’s when Simkins snuffs out any runs from behind.

In SU’s 16-11 win over then-No. 6 Stony Brook, the Seawolves tacked on five goals in the first quarter. Defensive changes were implemented as the Orange entered the second, featuring man-marking beyond the 12-meter.

The defense guided Stony Brook toward the sidelines and into traps. If the Seawolves escaped, Syracuse fell back into an aggressive, compact zone, clogging up the middle. This led to poor decision making and forced passes, as Stony Brook managed just three second-half goals.

“I think we really created a completely unique identity for ourselves this year,” Simkins said about the defense.

Against Maryland, the Terrapins had a two player-up advantage near the start of the third quarter after two SU yellow cards. The zone adjusted once again. The Orange shrunk into a rectangular front, while Simkins continued playing her role.

Victoria Hensh received a pass and headed toward goal. But as soon as she entered the 8-meter, all four corners of the rectangle converged. Blitzing Hensh, the Syracuse defense left up to five Maryland attackers unmarked, but had simultaneously blocked her vision. Hensh turned to retreat, but Tessa Queri stole the ball and Maryland went scoreless during the advantage.

Similar adjustments throughout the season have helped Syracuse keep opponents at bay. Against Virginia, the Orange let in four goals in the opening quarter. Earlier in the season, SU allowed Notre Dame to go on a 4-0 run in the third quarter. But every time, Syracuse flipped the script. The Cavaliers scored just three goals in the second half while the Fighting Irish were held scoreless in the final period. Time and time again, Treanor has credited SU’s defensive coordinator and assistant coach Caitlin Defliese Watkins.

“Caitlin Defliese Watkins just has a brilliant mind,” Treanor said. “She is without a doubt the best defensive coordinator in the country.”

Midway through the season, the Orange strung together five straight games allowing single-digit goals. Two games later, they held Louisville to five.

The Cardinals swung the ball around the perimeter with no luck. Louisville’s Tiffany Natoli bounced off of Superia Clark before handing off to Allegra Catatlano. Smith and Goodale met Catalano immediately, who hurried a pitch back to Natoli. Natoli mishandled the pass and Cockerille scooped up the ground ball and began the transition attack, culminating in a Meaghan Tyrrell goal.

“Defensively, we know that it doesn’t matter what the other team is doing,” Simkins said. “We’re just doing our job to make sure we can get the offense the ball.”