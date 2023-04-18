Delaney Sweitzer earns ACC, IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer picked up Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the fifth time Sweitzer has received the conference accolade. The awards come after the senior’s standout performance in Syracuse’s 14-12 win over then-No. 5 ranked North Carolina — the last time the Orange mustered a win over UNC was five years ago.

Against the Tar Heels, Sweitzer matched career-highs in both saves and ground balls, recording 15 and six, respectively. She also added two caused turnovers and saved three free-position shots. With six minutes remaining in the contest, and the score knotted at 11 apiece, Sweitzer denied Caroline Goodine in front of the crease to keep the two sides level. Earlier, in the second quarter, Sweitzer maintained a three-goal SU advantage by catching Reilly Casey’s ambitious behind-the-back shot attempt.

“In my head, I’m always going play by play, staying in the moment,” Sweitzer said after the game. “I think I was just ready and played big. I was ready for whatever came my way.”

To finish the regular season, Syracuse hosts Boston College at SU Soccer Stadium on Thursday night. The two will play for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship. Opening draw is set for 7 p.m.