Watch: ‘We know our goals.’ Here’s an inside look at Syracuse tennis amid its 11-7 record
Isabella Flores | Staff Photographer
After two straight losing seasons, Syracuse tennis has returned to its winning ways with an 11-7 record. The Orange won their first nine matches before running into stiff conference competition. The Daily Orange talked to players and coaches to see what was different about this season.
Published on April 6, 2023 at 12:43 pm