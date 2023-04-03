Community Iftar, a seminar about fungi and 4 other events this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jack and Pat Bryan Distinguished Lecture Series: Dr. Adriana Romero-Olivares

If “The Last of Us” didn’t scare you too much, stop by the Life Sciences Complex to hear a seminar about fungi. Adriana Romero-Olivares, an assistant professor in the biology department at New Mexico State University, is delivering her seminar called “Fungi under global climate change: from genes to ecosystems.” The event is on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Earthy Humanness: Dalit Women’s Activism and Performance Intersectionality – A Lecture with Dr. Roja Suganthy-Singh

Join Dr. Roja Suganthy-Singh to hear her lecture about caste, class, gender, religion as well as tradition in the narratives of Dalit women in Tamil Nadu, India. Suganthy-Singh calls this “earthy humanness.” The event is hosted by the department of Women’s and Gender Studies and will take place in Bird Library on Monday from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

“Listen to the Elders” Speaker Series: Freida Jacques

The final event of the “Listen to the Elders” will be taking place on Monday when Onondaga Clanmother (Turtle Clan) Whatwehni:neh, Freida Jacques, will talk about “Haudenosaunee Principles of Peace and Democracy” and give a tour of the Skä•noñh Great Law of Peace Center. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and registration can be found here.

BAM! Chicago’s Black Arts Movement Film Screening and Q&A

Syracuse’s Community Folk Art Center will be screening Dr. Thabiti Lewis’ film “BAM! Chicago’s Black Arts Movement” on April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the screening, Lewis will be part of a Q&A, a book signing and reception.

Community Iftar

Muslim Student Life organizers invite all SU students to a Community Iftar on April 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The presentation is for the whole of the SU community, regardless if you observe Ramadan. After a presentation on Ramadan, Iftar will be served to participants.

Tezcatl, Smoking Mirror and/or Obsidian Meditations

Artists Emilio Rojas and Katiushka Melo will be performing works in dialogue with Robert Smithson’s art piece “Double Nonsite, California and Nevada,” which uses obsidian from Truman Springs, Nevada. The performances will use obsidian mirrors in their performances that trace histories of colonialism and the landscape in conversation with Smithson’s work. The artists will be performing at the SU Art Museum April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.