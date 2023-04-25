Common Council implements plan to improve equity for minority women in business

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Center for Policy Design and Governance at Syracuse University will advise the Syracuse Common Council on the city’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise program, according to an agreement passed by the council Monday.

The center, run out of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, will assess the business landscape and experience for “minority and women” entrepreneurs in Syracuse. The group will also gather first-hand accounts from business owners on best practices for the city.

A Bloomberg Philanthropies grant will fund the MWBE program. The agreement will start on May 1 and go through through Aug. 1.

The council also accepted a grant for Syracuse to attend the Accelerated Mobility Playbook Leadership Gathering on an invitation from City Thread, an urban planning non-profit focused on implementation of community-focused policy in local government. Syracuse will be one of nine chosen cities — joined by Indianapolis, Indiana and Cleveland, Ohio among others — represented at the two-day conference in June.

To comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the council also approved funding to revitalize curbs around the city. The city’s updates will include replacing currently deteriorating corners with ramped handicap accessible corners.

With the city’s efforts to help people with disabilities that affect mobility, Councilor Jennifer Schultz urged the council to consider an amendment that will maintain curb appeal while these curbs are replaced.

“We all know that our city streets are in desperate need of repaving. And, that curbs play a major role with drainage, property value, curb appeal and quality of life,” Schultz said.

Other business:

The Common Council sold a total of eight vacant lots, empty wood houses and stores across the city to the Greater Syracuse Land Bank for $326 per location.

A public hearing on the annual estimate for the 2024 fiscal year between the city and the Syracuse City School District will be held on May 3 at 5:30 p.m.