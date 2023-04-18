Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with these 7 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Throughout the month of April, SU is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Led by the AAPI Heritage Month planning committee and the office of multicultural affairs, various campus departments and student organizations have put on a number of events to celebrate their heritage and educate the SU community about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Here are some of the events taking place during the rest of April.

Stephanie H. Shih: My Sweetie Has No Pockmarks 我寶貝沒有麻子

Since first opening in January, Stephanie H. Shih’s art has welcomed visitors to the SU Art Museum with detailed creations of classic rice bags. The exhibition draws on Shih’s own childhood memories and the importance rice had to her youth and her culture. The exhibition will be open until May 15.

Take Me to the Palace of Love

Also a part of SU Art Museum’s exhibitions this semester, Rina Banerjee’s three installations dive into love, place and climate change. The exhibition includes a recreation of the Taj Mahal made out of plastics and other materials and will also be open until May 15.

AAPI Mental Health Awareness Workshop

Join a discussion about mental health challenges within the AAPI community and how they can be faced. This workshop will be led by Jin Zhao, a Ph.D. candidate in Clinical Psychology.

When: Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dineen Hall, 362

AAPI Heritage Month Commemorative Lecture with Hua Hsu

The SU community is welcoming writer and professor Hua Hsu this Thursday to discuss his memoir “Stay True.” This book highlights the immigrant experience and growing up as an Asian American. It also touches on grief, friendships and youth. The discussion will be followed by a meet and greet and book signing.

When: Thursday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Huntington Beard Crouse Hall, Gifford Auditorium

ASIA Night

Kick off your weekend and enjoy performances by students across campus and the AAPI community. Performances will include singing and dancing.

When: Friday, April 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Schine Underground

AAPI Heritage Month Ping-Pong Tournament

The Barnes Center at The Arch and the Syracuse University Club Table Tennis team are hosting a ping-pong tournament. Players of all levels are invited to compete in the single-elimination tournament.

When: Saturday, April 22 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, Second Floor

KDPhi AAPI Trivia Night

Join alpha Kappa Delta Phi for a night of trivia on current events, pop culture and cuisine based in AAPI culture. Teams should be made up of groups with two to six people.

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, 204ABC