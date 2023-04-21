No. 5 Boston College hands No. 1 Syracuse 1st loss, wins 17-16

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Meaghan Tyrrell assisted her sister to break the record.

Receiving the ball on the right wing, Meaghan twisted and turned on her defender, hoping to get free. Heading toward goal, Meaghan entered X and looked from options behind the cage. She found space and spotted Emma Tyrrell right near the crease for the finish

The third-quarter assist gave Meaghan her 397th career point— the most in program history.

Two records were on the line today in No. 1 Syracuse’s regular-season finale against No. 5 Boston College, but the Orange couldn’t cap off an undefeated regular season, falling 17-16 to the Eagles. Despite Syracuse leading by at most seven goals in the first half, Boston College outscored SU 7-2 in the final 10 minutes to shock Syracuse.

The Boston College offense tried time and time again to penetrate into the Syracuse 8-meter. Delaney Sweitzer recorded two saves in the early going and the Eagles shot just wide of the target during their first free-position opportunity of the night. Finally, after holding possession for just over three-and-a-half minutes, Boston College’s Kayla Martello slipped a score in, past Delaney for the game’s first goal.

On numerous occasions this season, when the Orange have needed a score, Maddy Baxter has answered. Starting several paces behind the 12-meter, Baxter began running right. She beat one, then two defenders before sending a cross-body attempt into the top left corner to knot the contest up at one. Then, less than five minutes later, Sierra Cockerille did essentially the exact same thing.

Emma Ward triggered the game’s first timeout. Boston College needed to talk things over. Megan Carney received the ball just inside the 8-meter, and fired, but BC’s Shea Dolce parried the shot into Emma’s path. Immediately swarmed by opposing defenders, Emma acted quickly to relay a pass toward Ward. Positioned on the right side, lining the 8-meter, Ward found the right corner, just like Baxter and Cockerille had done before her. Ward’s goal gave the Orange a commanding 4-1 lead with 6:47 left in the opening period.

Tyrrell turned sharply and headed toward the net from the right flank. Muscling into her defender and drawing contact, Meaghan continued forward before scoring past Dolce, for her second score of the night. The goal gave Syracuse a 6-1 advantage. It also tied Meaghan with Katie Rowan Thomson for most points in program history.

Standing near the 12-meter, BC’s Brooke McLoy missed her target completely on the left wing, resulting in an unforced BC turnover. A couple of possessions later, Martello opted to pass backward off of winning a free-position, and later, the shot clock would expire on Ryan Smith. At the 1:45 mark, Martello sparked a quick two goal run by scoring on Boston College’s third free-position opportunity. Soon after, Jenn Medjid, the nation’s leading goal-scorer, netted her 62nd of the season to make it 7-3.

Holding the ball at X, Cockerille put on a burst of speed to circle the right side of the crease and inch closer to goal. Instead of driving forward to grab glory, Cockerille strayed to her right, backpedaling away from the middle, and played the ball to Emma. From point-blank range, Emma slotted home to give SU its first goal of the second.

A Boston College shot-clock violation opened the second half as SU led 11-6. Swinging the ball around the perimeter, from right to left, then right again, the Eagles couldn’t crack SU’s zone. Andrea Reynolds and Belle Smith tried to dodge past Natalie and Baxter at the top of the 12-meter, but both were forcibly pushed out of Syracuse territory. In the end, despite the shouts of warning from the visiting sideline as time ticked down, the Orange retook possession.

Natalie performed a couple of stutter steps before driving right. Well inside the 12-meter, she picked out an unmarked Olivia Adamson in the middle. Angled in an awkward position, with her side facing the Boston College net, Adamson pulled off a behind-the-back shot. All seven attacking players, including the goalscorer, put their hands up in a mix of celebration and disbelief as the Orange opened up a six goal cushion.

But, the Eagles didn’t go away. They stayed persistent on both ends of the field, even after Baxter netted her fourth and Meaghan beat a near-13 year long record. Before Syracuse could find the net in the final period of play, BC slotted home two in quick succession. First, Martello scored her second of the contest, then, Mckenna Davis helped the Eagles draw within two. For the ensuing five minutes and change, the two sides went back-to-back, trading blows. Cockerille notched her fourth point of the night on another running score but the Eagles quickly embarked on a 3-0 run, using a Courtney Weeks goal to tie the game at 15 apiece.

With 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles tied it again as Cassidy Weeks found the mark, firing past Delaney, into the bottom right corner. A little more than a minute later, Boston College worked the ball around the perimeter and found Belle at X. Belle then found a cutting Davis near the crease. Syracuse’s defense converged on Davis but the attack kept her stick high to net past an unsuspecting Delaney, giving BC the go-ahead goal.