Mary Hatch Marshall Award reading

The winner of this year’s Mary Hatch Marshall Award, Aatif Abbas, will be presented with his award and read from his winning paper. Abbas is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the intersection of economics, philosophy and politics, specifically relating to the ethics of capitalism. His article argues that businesses need to be held accountable for compensating those who may be harmed by their activities, even if they are not directly responsible. The online ceremony will take place on Monday, April 24 from 1-2 p.m. Email [email protected] to register.

PLACA Film Presentation: Children of Las Brisas

The Moynihan Institute of Global Affairs and the Program on Latin America and the Caribbean will be hosting Director Marianela Maldonado and Producer Luisa De la Ville for a screening of their film “Children of Las Brisas.” The documentary follows a group of Venezuelan children on their journey to become professional musicians. The screening will be held on April 24, in Maxwell Hall 204 from 2:30-5 p.m. After the screening, Maldonado and De la Ville will hold a Q&A with the audience. You can find more information here.

Brown Trans Figurations Book Talk

Stop by the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons in Bird Library for a book talk with Dr. Francisco Galarte. His recent book “Brown Trans Figurations: Rethinking Race, Gender, and Sexuality in Chicanx/Latinx Studies (Latinx: The Future Is Now),” highlights brown transgender narratives which are oftentimes overlooked. The event will be on Tuesday at 5-6:30 p.m.

Community Folk Art Center Presents Snaps & Taps

In lieu of National Poetry Month, Snap & Taps has returned to the Community Folk Art Center. Stop by for the chance to showcase your poetry or sing at the open mic. The event is free to the public and will be on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Storytelling in Gaming: Creating a Virtual Connection

In the next edition of the Newhouse Leaders in Communication speakers series, alumnus Larry Hryb, the director of programming for Xbox Live, will discuss how to create connections through gaming. Known as “Major Nelson” in the gaming world, Hryb’s work focuses on storytelling, development and finding better ways to engage video games fans and audiences. The talk will be held online from 7-8 p.m. You can register here.