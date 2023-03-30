Want to bring music to your ears? Check out these 4 concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Funk ‘n Waffles

Start your weekend with an “experimental project” — jazz EDM music — from Snakes and Stars, made up of experienced drummers Aaron Johnston and Michael Travis. Johnston has played for the award-winning band Brazilian Girls, and Travis plays with the group The String Cheese Incident. Tickets can be bought at the door or online.

When: Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20.54

The Garden

The Garden is back with live music, featuring Pop Culture and Luna and The Carpets. Both bands are made up of student musicians. Tickets can be bought by direct messaging the Garden on Instagram or at the door.

When: Friday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m.

Price: $5

The Harrington

As it gets ready to close its doors, the Harrington will be ending its time as a house venue with a Going Out of Business concert. Rhodes Corduroy, Pop Culture, DmToni and the Hippochrist and Dogs Playing Poker will all be performing Saturday night to help send out the iconic house show.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 9 p.m.

Price: $10, presale $7

Funk ‘n Waffles

The downtown waffle joint will also be hosting The National Reserve this weekend. The band, based out of Brooklyn, has become known for their intense sets and showmanship, and will be joined by singer Ryan Holweger. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Price: $13.07