Trevor Wallace, Chris Redd to headline University Union comedy show for April Fools’ Day

University Union announced on Wednesday that they will be featuring comedians Trevor Wallace and Chriss Redd for a night of comedy on Saturday, April 1 in Goldstein Auditorium.

Wallace is a 29-year-old stand-up comedian, writer and actor from Camarillo, California. He has a large presence on social media, amassing around 2.5 billion views across his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube pages. He has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Buzzfeed and Complex, as well as the New York and L.A. Times. In 2020, he was a finalist for the “Best in Comedy” award at the Shorty Awards.

Redd was a featured cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2017 to 2022. He is the co-creator, writer and star of the scripted comedy series “Bust Down,” which debuted on Peacock earlier this year. His first one-hour comedy special “Why Am I Like This?” is streaming on HBO Max.

The doors of Goldstein Auditorium will open at 7 p.m. on the night of the show, and a link to reserve seats will be available in the coming days.

At the show, the Dome Bag Policy will be in effect, meaning backpacks, professional cameras, alcohol, drugs and re-entry will not be permitted. Attendees will be able to bring clear bags, wristlets, fanny packs and clutches to the event.

For any other press information, please contact Quinn Schmidt, Director of Public Relations, at

[email protected]. To request further accommodations, contact University Union’s Vice President Ashley Bruce at [email protected].