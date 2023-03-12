Jaheem Hayles, Amanda Vestri both earn First Team All-American honors at indoor championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This Friday, Syracuse travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Amanda Vestri and Jaheem Hayles were the only two Syracuse athletes that qualified for the event, as both notched top-16 times in their respective events.

Vestri completed the women’s 5000m on the first day of the meet, placing in 6th place with a time of 16:25.30. She became the first Syracuse woman to earn First Team All-American honors since Paige Stoner in 2018, running the same event.

Jaheem Hayles raced the men’s 60m hurdles on the same day, placing third in the heat, placing a personal best of 7.63 and qualifying for the final run.

On Saturday, Hayles broke his personal record again, finishing in 7.61 seconds and ranking 4th in the final, just behind third place Darius Luff from the University of Nebraska. Hayles was also awarded First Team All-American honors after the race.

With those races, the indoor track and field season has ended, and Syracuse will enjoy a two-week rest before turning to the outdoor season.