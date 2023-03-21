‘The Last of Us’ HBO series offers humanity within apocalyptic zombie thriller

Support your favorite college newsroom with a gift! We’re offering the first 200 donors who make a gift of $44 or more a copy of the book published by The D.O. chronicling the men’s basketball team’s 2002-03 season. Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” isn’t a typical zombie show. Instead of being full of intense action scenes, the nine-episode series focuses more on humanity and the relationships that can be formed along an arduous journey. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann perfectly combine horror, suspense and themes of love, loss and innocence, to tell one of the most compelling stories on television in a long time.

Developed by the Emmy award-winning creator of HBO’s “Chernobyl” series, Mazin, along with Druckmann, the creator of original “The Last of Us” video game, the show follows the evolution of the relationship between Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey). Joel, a former member of the military hardened by past trauma, is tasked to help bring Ellie safely across the country, a girl mysteriously immune to a fungal infection that transforms humans into zombie-like creatures, in efforts to find a potential cure.

“The Last of Us” series stays true to the video game, as the story structure, characters and many of the lines are largely aligned with the original; only altering minor details to make the game more adaptable for television. The action scenes are stellar and aren’t overpowering. The viewer is constantly on edge as even the calmest moments often precede chaos.

While the action sequences are well choreographed and thrilling, the strength of the show has to be the chemistry of the leads. The storytelling is committed to depicting the emotional depth of the characters. The show does a masterful job of exploring the complexities of Joel and Ellie’s relationship and how to care for each other in a world as bleak as theirs.

Pascal plays Joel as a tactical, menacing yet tortured leading man. But the true revelation of the show is Ramsey’s performance as Ellie. Relatively unknown, apart from a brief recurring role on Game of Thrones, Ramsey shows her full range by playing a fiercely spirited, quick-witted teen with hidden trauma beneath the surface. Ramsey’s performance stays with you long after initial viewing, and is certainly one of the best performances all year.

Throughout the season, the viewer bears witness to Joel and Ellie’s growing bond that fuses their opposite personalities, slowly creating a symbiotic, codependent relationship to form. Through shared experiences, Joel and Ellie help unearth each other’s vulnerability. Neither allow themselves to love and trust again because of the weight and burden of previous major losses in their lives.

“The Last of Us” isn’t about figuring out how to win the apocalypse, but figuring out how to survive it, both physically and emotionally. The show uses the motivational pull of love to display what characters do to protect the ones they love. The show also explores the extremes people are willing to go to keep loved ones alive. But in a kill-or-be-killed environment, these extremes certainly have repercussions. Many characters are motivated to fight in the names of love and loved ones they’ve lost.

“The Last of Us” pulls no punches when it comes to the direction the show is willing to go, from surprising characters’ decisions to commentary on the cruelty of humanity. With consistently excellent production and direction, it’s clear this show was made by experts of their craft, who fully understand the characters and the story they want to tell.

Easily one of the best video game adaptations of all time, “The Last of Us” is the rare zombie/apocalypse show that is equally entertaining for those who come for action and for those who come to great prestige television dramas. Trapped in a world that follows only the rule of kill or be killed, “The Last of Us” dares to ask a question about what else life has to offer.