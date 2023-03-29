Syracuse ranks No. 10 in 1st Pocock/CRCA poll of the 2023 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following a dominant performance at the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual, Syracuse women’s rowing earned a No. 10 national ranking in the first Pocock/Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association poll of the 2023 Season. It’s the first time the Orange have opened the season in the top 10 in program history.

At the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual, Syracuse defeated Harvard-Radcliffe and Rutgers in the morning race and Iowa in the afternoon. The Orange won all 10 of their races at the regatta. In the Pocock/CRCA National Poll, Harvard-Radcliffe sits at No. 15, Rutgers sits at No. 20 and Iowa is currently unranked. Last season, Syracuse’s highest ranking in the poll was No. 11, finishing the year No. 17.

On Tuesday, Syracuse’s second varsity 8 earned Atlantic Coast Conference Crew of the Week honors.

The Orange return to action on Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Saturday when they compete in the Doc Hosea Invitational. At last year’s Invitational, the Orange had all boats advance to the Grand Final. But the final was canceled due to inclement weather conditions.