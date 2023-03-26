Syracuse women’s rowing opens season undefeated at the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a pre-season tune up against Virginia last week, Syracuse Women’s Rowing officially began its season with an undefeated day at the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual Saturday. SU placed ahead of Harvard-Radcliffe and Rutgers in all five of the morning races and defeated Iowa in the five afternoon races on the Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. It was each school’s first official regatta of the season.

Syracuse (17th) finished a few spots behind Rutgers (13th) in last year’s NCAA Championships, however, SU was the faster team today. To begin the day, Syracuse’s Varsity 4 finished with a time of 8:26.9, giving them the top spot ahead of second place Harvard-Radcliffe (8:34.6) and Rutgers (8:54.6).

Amidst 14 mph winds and rain, the Orange won the Varsity 8 by a 10 second margin, rowing to a 7:02.5. Harvard-Radcliffe placed second (7:12.9) with Rutgers at 7:17.2.

On the 2,000 meter course, SU’s second varsity 8 continued the program’s winning ways, cruising to a time of 7:12.8 to finish first.

As for the second Varsity 4 regatta, the Orange placed first among five boats with a time of 9:09.6, just edging out the Scarlet Knights Varsity 4B (9:13.4). Rutgers had three boats in the competition, all finishing ahead of Harvard-Radcliffe (9:32.4).

In the final race of the morning set, Syracuse’s 3V placed first (8:11.9) among six boats. Rutgers 5V finished second at 8:17.6. SU’s 4V finished in fifth at 9:17.0.

Last season Syracuse met Harvard-Radcliffe and won the Elizabeth H. O’Leary Cup. Syracuse’s Varsity 8 finished with a time of 6:43.06 besting Harvard-Radcliffe (7:01.19) by nearly 20 seconds.

In the afternoon, among similar poor conditions, Syracuse (7:41.2) defeated Iowa (8:18.8) by more than a 30 second margin in the Varsity 8. The Orange’s second Varsity 8 continued to win big with a time of 7:59.2, while the Hawkeye’s finished at 8:40.9. Last season, Iowa received votes in the final CRCA polls but did not garner enough to be ranked.

SU defeated Iowa in the Varsity 4 finishing at 9:12.4 to Iowa’s 9:35.6. The Orange’s second Varsity 4 had a faster time than the Varsity 4 placing first (8:45.1) over the Hawkeyes (8:52.5).

The last race of the season’s kickoff included both the Syracuse third and fourth varsity 8. SU’s third varsity 8 led the 3-boat group finishing at 7:19.9, followed by Iowa (7:36.2) and Syracuse’s fourth varsity 8 (8:01.1).

SU’s will return to Cherry Hill next week when it races at the Doc Hosea Invitational on April 1. Syracuse has competed in the invitational since 1977, a race that commemorates U.S. National Rowing Team Doctor, Timothy “Doc” Hosea. Last year, all of the Orange’s boats earned their way to the grand finals with two boats finishing in first place in the preliminary heats. Due to weather conditions the finals were canceled. If Syracuse earns its way to NCAA Championships, they will compete in Cherry Hill again Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28.