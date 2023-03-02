SU crashes out of ACC Tournament in largest loss of the year, falls to NC State 83-58

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how many combo dribbles Dyaisha Fair performed around the perimeter, she couldn’t shake NC State’s Madison Hayes.

Near the end of the third quarter, Fair went between the legs twice before stepping back and launching a 3-pointer that shot fell short. And, when Hayes couldn’t stay in front, a double-team would come, forcing Fair to put up an ill-advised attempt or pass back to the perimeter.

The last time Syracuse played the Wolfpack, NC State squeaked by at the JMA Wireless Dome, winning 56-54 on New Year’s Day. This time, it was a completely different story. From start to finish, behind a sea of red, NC State (20-10, 9-9 ACC) led comfortably, preventing Syracuse (18-12, 9-9 ACC) from ever drawing close in an 83-58 win. The Orange shot just 33% from the field compared to NC State’s 61% in their worst loss of the season.

On Syracuse’s opening possession, Kennedi Perkins retreated into the backcourt to receive possession on the inbound. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack had not only given the freshman her second-ever start in her Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament debut, but she also wanted Perkins as SU’s floor general.

A few possessions in, Perkins caught the ball on the left wing and drove hard, taking NC State’s center, Camille Hobby, with her. In a foot-race to the basket, Perkins beat Hobby and laid the ball up for her first points of the game. That led Syracuse to an early 6-0 lead.

But NC State quickly caught up, carrying its momentum through the first quarter to lead 17-12. Converting on second-chance opportunities as a part of a lopsided 9-3 rebounding edge, the Wolfpack started to control play.

Fair struggled to get going in the first 10 minutes against NC State this time around, not able to find shooting space. But her tenacity on the defensive end helped Syracuse to a couple of transition lay-in’s.

Matched up against Saniya Rivers, Hayes and the rest of NC State’s big guards, Syracuse’s backcourt was stifled, unable to get into the paint with the usual aggressiveness.

Currently on a two-game win streak, No. 9 seeded Syracuse entered the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament listed as the last team of the “last four in,” according to ESPN’s Bracketology. A postseason win wouldn’t grant the Orange entrance into the NCAA Tournament, but it would greatly increase their chances. That prospect looked less and less likely as the game went on.

Georgia Woolley stood stagnant on the left wing. As the shot clock ticked down, she let go a shot from range, over NC State’s Aziaha James, to bring Syracuse within seven, 19-12. Woolley’s make was one of just two three-point makes from the Orange in the first half.

First, Nyah Wilson wanted a screen. She didn’t get one. Then, Perkins mentioned for help on the opposite wing and no one came. Perkins tried to keep her dribble to get a clean shot off but the ball was stripped from her possession, mid-attempt, and a shot clock violation ensued. NC State then went the other way with Rivers driving hard to her right to score.

Saniaa Wilson spun and dished to Fair sitting in the right corner. Without hesitation, Fair rose and shot, canning the jumper for her first make from range. She tried another on Syracuse’s next offensive possession, but missed the mark.

Syracuse started the third quarter down 32-26 before Woolley made two quick layups — one of which was a three-point play. Driving to her left past Jakia Brown-Turner, she tossed in a floater. A few possessions later, she drove toward the left baseline and laid the ball in after receiving contact to make it 34-31 in favor of NC State.

James sprinted down the floor with Fair on her hip, desperately trying to stay in front of her. The NC State guard managed to keep ahead and executed a perfect ball-fake to free up position for an open layup. James’ make gave the Wolfpack an eight-point lead with 6:43 remaining in the penultimate period.

For the following two minutes, the Orange kept taking hits, unable to stop NC State from continuously scoring inside. The deficit slowly grew as Syracuse couldn’t find a response. James scored again with her left and Hobby converted a couple of easy looks inside. SU trailed by double-digit points with three minutes to play in the third quarter.

After River Baldwin scored on an uncontested layup, Fair sprinted past the timeline with a head of steam. Crossing the ball over several times before penetrating, Fair forced up a shot on the right elbow that clanked off the left side of the rim. Although NC State couldn’t score on its next trip down before the end of the third quarter, the Wolfpack still entered the final 10 minutes in complete control, up 55-44.

Syracuse started the fourth quarter in a zone, causing Baldwin to turn the ball over in just the Wolfpack’s second offensive possession of the period. Then, Rice tipped away an errant pass from James for the Orange to go the other way.

It took NC State a while to get used to the new defensive front, but once it did, James, Baldwin and Brown-Turner had no problem in finding space near the top of the key. Several iterations of high-low action ensued, which resulted in more baskets for the Wolfpack.

In an act of desperation, Syracuse started to press, full-court, and nearly every time, NC State scored. As the minutes wound down on the Orange’s Tournament hopes, James caught the ball in the left corner and drove baseline, circling the basket, avoiding Hyman and Perkins who lunged at her. Turning to face the basket, she lofted up a leaning jumper to give the Wolfpack a 20-point lead, 76-56.