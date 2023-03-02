SU School of Education PhD student dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Megan Cartier, a doctoral candidate in Syracuse University’s School of Education, has died, a university official announced in a campus-wide email Thursday afternoon.

Originally from Lowville, NY, Cartier was pursuing her Ph.D. in special education after earning a certificate of advanced study in disability studies in the School of Education, according to the email.

“Megan was closely connected to the community in the School of Education, and we know there are many faculty, staff, fellow doctoral students and undergraduates who she supported as a teaching assistant who are also grieving her passing,” wrote Allen Groves, senior vice president and chief student experience officer, in the email.

Students can access the Barnes Center at The Arch for confidential counseling 24 hours a day, seven days per week at (315) 443-8000. Faculty and staff can speak with trained clinicians through Carebridge at (800) 437-0911.

All campus community members may contact Hendricks Chapel for additional services at (315) 443-2901 or its website.