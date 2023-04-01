Syracuse University places Sigma Delta Tau on disciplinary probation

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has placed the campus’ chapter of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority on disciplinary probation until at least Dec. 15, 2023, according to SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

The status change comes after the university placed the chapter under investigative status in February, which a university spokesperson told The Daily Orange on Feb. 21 was a consequence of potential violations of the university’s Student Code of Conduct.

The status designation for SDT resulted from a process conducted by SU’s Community Standards office and supported by the Fraternity and Sorority Affairs Office, according to the website.

Two other campus chapters are currently under forms of probation. The Gamma Phi Beta sorority remains on disciplinary probation until May 19, while the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity is on disciplinary and social probation until May 2024.