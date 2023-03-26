SU opens outdoor track season with meets at NC State and Florida State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse traveled to Tallahassee, FL, and Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday for Florida State and NC State Relays, opening up its outdoor season.

In Tallahassee, the Orange had 12 athletes participants and medaled in four races. Kaleia Arrington was the SU lone runner in the women’s 200m on day one, finishing in 24.92 seconds and placing 13th.

Trei Thorogood and James Nmah both raced in the men’s 200m, and Thorogood produced his personal best of 20.96 and earned the runner-up, while Nmah placed 9th in 22.19.

The following day, Shaleah Colaire, Kirstyn Schechter and CJ Fox ran, finishing seventh, 10th, and 11th, respectively, in the women’s 100m hurdles on Friday.

There were five hurdlers in the men’s 110m hurdles: Anthony Vazquez took third overall with a time of 14.31. Emanuel Joseph (4th), David Peters (5th) and Naseem Smith (6th) followed behind, completing in 14.40, 14.68 and 14.70, respectively. Isaiah Lewis didn’t finish the race.

Thorogood and Arrington also competed in the men’s and women’s 100m. Thorogood won his second medal of the meet, setting his personal record of 10.51 seconds, ranking third overall. Arrington also posted her personal best (12.32), placing 12th.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Schechter finished in 1:03.75 and placed seventh, while Colaire didn’t complete the race. On the men’s side of the same event, Xayvion Perkins marked a personal best 52.30 seconds and finished in second place. Elijah Mallard placed third and improved his personal best to 52.47.

Thorogood, Perkins, Nmah and Mallard paired as the Syracuse representative of the men’s 4x100m relays, completing in 3:15.85 to place fifth.

In Raleigh, SU sent eight athletes to the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility. Kevin Robertson was the first to compete in the men’s 3000m, and the junior secured Syracuse’s best performance at the meet, ranking fourth and clocking in at 8:37.26.

Seven athletes represented Syracuse on day two of the meet. In the men’s 10000m, Silas Derfel and Jack Whetstone both failed to place, but Whetstone set a new personal best in the 10000m (29:50.18).

On the women’s side, Caroline Kirby participated in the 1500m. While the sophomore finished in 4:43.66 seconds, it wasn’t enough to earn a podium spot this weekend.

Four SU runners took part in the women’s 5000m on Friday, but Ivy Gonzales (16:49.45), Olivia Joly (17:00.70), Sydney Nowicki (17:12.45) and Reilly Zink (17:30.58) all failed to rank.

The Orange will be back in action next weekend at The University of Texas for the Texas Relays. Events will commence on Thursday, March 30.