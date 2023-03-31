Syracuse loses 6-1 to No. 7 NC State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On match point, Polina Kozyreva released her best serve of the day. At 40-0, the junior nailed the tape in the middle of the court and NC State’s Gina Dittmann lunged for the ball, lifting it over the net and out of bounds. That was the sole point for the Orange.

On Friday afternoon, No. 28 Syracuse (11-6) lost 1-6 to No. 7 NC State, extending its losing streak to five. This is the fourth straight matchup against a top 30 opponent for the Orange, and third in the top ten. SU has now lost four straight by a score of 1-6.

Zeynep Erman and Ines Fonte were slated to team up in the doubles for the Orange. Fonte was dealing with a lower-body injury and sat out of the doubles match in preparation for singles. With this forfeit, Syracuse needed to win both of the matches to grab the doubles point.

Viktoriya Kanapatskaya and Shiori Ito took the No. 1 doubles spot today, facing the No. 19 pairing in the nation, Amelia Rajecki and Nell Miller. SU’s pair kept the game close in the beginning, but fell off at the end. A huge NC State break late put it out of reach, as Kanapatskaya and Ito fell 3-6.

Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva took the second spot. They had a 4-3 lead when the other Orange team lost, making it impossible to gain the point.

For the third straight match, Syracuse went into singles down 1-0. With an ailing back, Erman retained the top spot. She was facing No. 9 Alana Smith. Erman was dominated from the start, unable to get a game in the first set. She won two games on her serve in the second, but it was not enough, as she was defeated 0-6, 2-6.

Viktoriya Kanapatskaya was in the second spot, taking on No. 24 Amelia Rajecki. Kanapatskaya was stiff in a 1-6 defeat during the first set, but then forfeited the match. No update has been given on her status.

Miyuka Kimoto has lost her last three singles matches, but kept the first set very close today. In the end, No. 58 Abigail Renecheli did enough to get the win, as Kimoto was defeated 4-6 in the first. The second set was all Renecheli, who won 1-6. This gave NC State the team victory at four points.

Shiori Ito was defeated in the fifth singles spot 1-6, 4-6. Fonte was in the sixth spot, less than 100%, and was defeated in the first set 2-6. She was down 0-2 in the second before she had to forfeit the match.

Kozyreva was in the fourth spot, and was the only Orange player to win a set against the Wolfpack all day. The senior was in command, moving her opponent all around the court to save the Orange from a shutout, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.