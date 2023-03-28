Syracuse sweeps weekly ACC women’s lacrosse awards

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s Delaney Sweitzer and Emma Ward swept the weekly Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Lacrosse Awards. Sweitzer was named the Defensive Player of the Week, for the third consecutive week, and attacker Ward was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week. For the second time this season, two SU players won both honors.

In the Orange’s midweek matchup with No. 6 Stony Brook, Ward totaled a season-high eight points. Split between a career-best seven assists and one goal, Ward picked apart the Seawolves from the X, dodging past defenders before setting her teammates up for easy scores. On the defensive end, Sweitzer finished with eight saves against Stony Brook. Despite letting up five goals in the first quarter alone, Sweitzer limited the Seawolves to just one in the third period in a 16-11 victory.

A few days later, against Louisville, Syracuse dominated the Cardinals from the jump and looked comfortable throughout. In an electric first half, which saw SU lead 4-0 after just six minutes, Ward tallied two points. She finished with two assists and one goal. Sweitzer, meanwhile, didn’t even play through the entirety of the contest against the Cardinals. She notched six saves and let in three goals in a 17-5 win before being replaced by Kimber Hower.

No. 1 Syracuse faces its last nonconference opponent in Cornell on Tuesday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will then return to ACC play against Virginia.