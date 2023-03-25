Syracuse remains winless in ACC play, falls 10-2 to Notre Dame

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With the game tied at two in the third inning, Karina Gaskin stepped up to the plate. Lindsey Hendrix wound up, leaving a pitch that hung over the plate giving Gaskin an opportunity to tee off. The junior hit a blast to deep center field, her seventh home run of the year. Gaskin’s solo shot gave Notre Dame a one run lead over Syracuse.

After Gaskin’s homer gave the Irish the lead, the next two hitters for Notre Dame got on base, including a double from Joley Mitchell to put runners on second and third. Payton Tidd followed with a double of her own to knock in two more runs, extending the Notre Dame lead to three. Tidd scored a couple batters later when Mickey Winchell grounded out into a fielder’s choice. Carlil Kloss finished off the big inning with a single through the right side, putting the Irish up 7-2.

Sparked by Gaskin’s homerun, Notre Dame’s (18-7, 4-3 Atlantic Coast) offense came alive in the third inning defeating Syracuse (9-15, 0-7 ACC) 10-2. The Irish’s five runs in the inning blew a tight game open. The Syracuse bats went quiet after a burst early on, the Orange have scored just two runs in seven conference games this season.

After Gaskin’s homer gave the Irish the lead, the next two hitters for Notre Dame got on base, including a double from Joley Mitchell to put runners on second and third. Payton Tidd followed with a double of her own to knock in two more runs, extending the Notre Dame lead to three. Tidd scored a couple batters later when Mickey Whinchell grounded out into a fielder’s choice. Carlil Kloss finished off the big inning with a single through the right side, putting the Irish up 7-2.

An inning before Syracuse had gained momentum after falling behind early. Notre Dame got on the board in the bottom of the first when Kloss scored on a passed ball, coming home all the way from second. Tidd had a sacrifice fly, putting the Irish up 2-0, before the Orange’s offense got going.

Angel Jasso led off the inning with a single up the middle before a double from Laila Alves to deep right field put runners on second and third. Olivia Pess knocked in both runners on the ensuing at bat tying the game at two. After Pess’ single, the Orange would have just one more hit the rest of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Notre Dame used a two out rally to tack on insurance runs. Hendrix made quick work of the first two Irish batters, but quickly ran into trouble. Mitchell singled before back-to-back doubles from Tidd and Jane Kronenberger scored two runs. Winchell recorded her second RBI of the game with a single making it 10-2.

Syracuse went 1-2-3 in the top of the fifth inning meaning the game ended because of the mercy rule with the Orange down eight runs.