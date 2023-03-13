Syracuse loses two of three games in the Lance Up Invite

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse traveled to the west coast this weekend to participate in the Lance Up Invite Tournament in Riverside, California. Syracuse was scheduled to play five games, but as two games were canceled on Friday, the Orange (7-11, 0-3 Atlantic Coast) ended up playing three against Harvard (7-6), California Baptist University (14-10) and UC San Diego (9-14).

Syracuse’s bats fell quiet in all three games. Despite picking up its first shutout victory of the season against Harvard, the Orange only managed one run. In the next two games, Syracuse scored just two runs combined, following up its seventh win of the year with two straight losses. In its second game on Saturday, California Baptist dominated Syracuse 8-2, and on Sunday, the Orange were shutout by UC San Diego, falling 6-0.

Lindsay Hendrix took to the mound for Syracuse against Harvard, putting in one of her best performances of the season. The sophomore pitched at least six innings for the first time since pitching a complete game in a 3-2 win over Robert Morris earlier on Feb. 25. Harvard threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning with just one out. But two straight pop outs helped Hendrix get out of the inning.

The only run of the game came in the bottom of the third. Angel Jasso singled before Angie Ramos reached base after an error, advancing Jasso to third. With Kelly Breen up to bat, Syracuse attempted a double steal with Ramos going to second and Jasso going home. The throw went to second, throwing Ramos out which let Jasso score.

Jasso’s run was the difference in the game, as Syracuse only let up three hits. Kaia Oliver replaced Hendrix in the seventh, forcing Harvard into a double play to end the game.

California Baptist jumped on Syracuse early, with Maya Martinez hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning to put the Lancers up 1-0. Madison Knight got into trouble in the third, as CBU loaded the bases. A passed ball from Knight scored Martinez which meant Knight’s outing was done. Oliver came in for relief, but walked home another run before hitting a batter, helping CBU extend its lead to four.

Syracuse got on the board in the top of the fourth after Jasso reached on an error, and then advanced to third base. Ramos scored Jasso on a single before Laila Alves singled as well to cut the lead to two. Four straight runs over the course of the next two innings helped California Baptist put the game away in shutout fashion.

Hendrix let up four earned runs in four innings of work, even walking home a run in the second inning after loading the bases. A sacrifice fly from Teagan Dobson in the third doubled UC San Diego’s advantage. Four runs in the next two innings from the Triton put them up 6-0, and Syracuse couldn’t get going offensively. The Orange had four hits with Jada Cecil pitching a complete game shutout.