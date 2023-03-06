Syracuse remains No. 2 in weekly Inside Lacrosse rankings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse remained in the No. 2 spot in week 4’s Inside Lacrosse Women and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings.

In the span of five days, the Orange (6-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) handed UAlbany a 22-5 beat down and then picked up their second ACC win, 16-5 over Virginia Tech, both in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Against the Great Danes, three Orange players — Emma Ward, Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney — all recorded seven points. Meanwhile, the defense shined, allowing just 12 shots, while goalie Delaney Sweitzer notched 6 saves on a .750 save percentage.

She had the same percentage against the Hokies, but this time collected a career-high 15 saves, setting her personal best for the third time this season. Head coach Kayla Treanor said the game would have been “a lot closer” if Delaney hadn’t stepped up.

The Orange totaled 576 points and one first-place vote, trailing only North Carolina with 599 points and 23 first-place votes. No. 3 was Northwestern (552), who the Orange beat 16-15 in the season opener. The top-three teams have remained the same since the second week, when Syracuse rose three spots after beating then-No. 2 Maryland.

This week, Syracuse has another ACC matchup in the Dome against No. 12 Notre Dame (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are coming off of a dominant 14-6 win over No. 13 Duke.