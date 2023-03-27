Syracuse remains No. 1 in Inside Lacrosse rankings for 2nd straight week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse maintained its place at No. 1 for the second week running in the Inside Lacrosse Women and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings. The Orange (11-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) have remained undefeated, picking up wins over No. 6 Stony Brook and Louisville.

In its fourth top-10 matchup of the season, SU struggled against the Seawolves, playing catch up for the majority of the opening half, before a Megan Carney score rifled the Orange in front for the first time with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter. From there, Syracuse looked far more comfortable — led by Emma Ward’s eight points and Carney’s four goals — and cruised to a 16-11 win.

Facing Louisville on the road over the weekend, Syracuse proved to be too much for the Cardinals from the jump. After the opening six minutes, the Orange leapt out to a 4-0 advantage as Emma Tyrrell recorded a first quarter hat trick for the second consecutive game. The dominant 17-5 victory also marked just the third time this year where SU featured 10 different scorers. Caroline Rehder and Shira Parower both notched their first points of the season.

After opening the season ranked at No. 5 before slowly climbing up the ranks, No. 1 Syracuse received 21 first place votes and 525 total points. No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 North Carolina also kept their spots while Denver and James Madison round out the top 5. And, despite the midweek loss to the Orange, Stony Brook stayed at No. 6.

The Orange will return home to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, March 28, to take on its final nonconference opponent of the season in cross-state rivals Cornell.