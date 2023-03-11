Syracuse improves to 7-0 for the 1st time in 6 years, defeats Notre Dame 15-7

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse controlled possession early on in its home tilt against Notre Dame, but had trouble finding the net. So, the Orange leaned back on an an offensive scheme that has worked all of this year — set ups from behind the net.

Emma Ward was positioned directly behind the goal and found Meaghan Tyrrell waiting on the right of the goal. Meaghan took the pass and ran across the ND goalkeeper, Lily Callahan’s face. Right when Callahan lunged towards the left post, Meaghan placed the ball over her shoulder for the opening goal. The Orange took a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Syracuse (7-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) bested Notre Dame (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) 15-7, marking the first time they’ve won their first seven games since 2017. The Orange have dominated all three ACC teams they’ve faced this year, outscoring them 47-16. Saturday’s contest is also the fourth straight game where Syracuse has held its opponent to under seven goals. The Orange also won the turnover battle, causing the Fighting Irish to cough up the ball fourteen times. Ward had a day to remember with a career high in assists and points.

Less than two minutes after Meaghan’s goal, Syracuse was making quick passes deep in Notre Dame’s zone. Sierra Cockerille fielded a pass from the left side of the net and immediately sent it to Ward on the opposite side.

Ward passed it to Savannah Sweitzer on the right of the eight-meter mark, who shifted forwards and made an immaculate pass behind her back to Olivia Adamson in front of the net. Adamson swiftly shot the ball on the bottom left corner. The ball bounced up and into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The offense briefly stalled in the middle of the first period, but then Ward assisted Megan Carney from behind the net to put the Orange up by three. Notre Dame responded shortly after as Kelly Denes weaved through Syracuse defenders and put through a goal as she was falling down.

The Fighting Irish kept pressing and eventually were awarded a free position opportunity. Notre Dame midfielder Kasey Choma took the shot, whipping the ball to the top right of the goal. Sweitzer managed to deflect the goal off the butt of her stick to maintain SU’S narrow two goal lead.

This reversed momentum and Katie Goodale scooped up the ball and led the Syracuse charge down the field. Maddy Baxter got the ball at the center of the field and drove down the middle of the Fighting Irish zone. She flipped the ball to a cutting Ward on her right, who then passed it to Meaghan lurking near the right post. Meaghan quickly took the ball and put it through to put the Orange up 4-1.

Another Ward to Carney link-up had Syracuse ending the opening quarter up 5-1. Emma Tyrrell got it going in the second period in style. The senior midfielder eyed her defender from the left of the eight-meter. She saw a one on one with Emily Shettig and ran around the left, beating her underneath. She separated from Shettig as she approached the left post, lunged forward, and slung the ball between Callahan’s legs for the score to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Fighting Irish did answer that goal a couple minutes later, but Baxter took one herself with 10 minutes remaining in the first half to keep the five goal lead. The game was quiet for a while, but yet another Ward assist to Meaghan put the scoreboard at 8-2. Jenny Markey took advantage of a free position chance minutes later and further expanded the Orange lead.

Notre Dame’s Kristen Shanahan found the back of the net shortly after, but an Emma woman-down goal had SU up 10-3 going into the half.

In the beginning of the third quarter, Carney completed her hat trick off a Natalie Smith assist. But then, Notre Dame started to catch some steam. Fighting Irish attacker Jackie Wolak assisted three different teammates for scores and shrunk the lead to 11-6. A Denes goal in the final minute of the third frame made it five unanswered goals for the Fighting Irish.

Although Syracuse was up four goals going into the final period, it was unusually close. The Orange hadn’t been in a game that was this contested this late since their season opening win against Northwestern. But, Markey assisted her Meaghan with a goal in the first few minutes of the fourth period that let everyone breathe.

Carney ended any hope of a Notre Dame comeback by painting the corner on an Adamson pass to put the Orange up 13-7 with six minutes left. Ward and Emma put the cherry on top with a pair of goals in the last minute of the game.

Ward’s seven assists and eight points, which both marked career highs for her, were also team-highs in each category Meghan and Carney put in four goals. Also, Emma recorded her third hat trick of the season against Notre Dame. But, the Orange now wait for news on draw specialist Kate Mashewske, who suffered an injury in the fourth period and was seen on crutches later in the game.

Syracuse will defend their perfect record on Wednesday against Loyola as they begin their two game road trip.