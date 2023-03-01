Lauren Bellefontaine wins CHA defensive forward of the year for 2nd season in a row

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Lauren Bellefontaine was named College Hockey America’s best defensive forward for the second year in a row. Bellefontaine captained the Orange this season and is only the second player in SU history to win the award twice, joining Margot Scharfe. Bellefontaine also earned All-CHA second-team honors for the first time in her career.

Bellefontaine led the Orange in points this season with 28, finishing with 9 goals and a team-high 19 assists. The graduate student tied her career-high in goals, while passing her career-highs in assists and total points. Bellefontaine recorded a point in 18 of Syracuse’s 36 games, including three, three-point performances. One came against Penn State on Dec. 4 where Bellefontaine scored one and assisted two. The other two came against Lindenwood on Jan. 21 (two goals, one assist) and RIT on Jan. 25 (one goal, two assists).

Bellefontaine was fourth on the team with 29 blocks, the most out of any SU forward. On Oct. 27 against RIT, Bellefontaine recorded five blocks, her biggest total since blocking seven against RIT in November of 2019. In five seasons, Bellefontaine recorded 185 total blocked shots, the second most all-time for any SU player, but the most by a forward. As one of the Orange’s main faceoff takers, Bellefontaine won 57% of them.

Bellefontaine was the CHA freshman of the year in 2018-19 and made the CHA All-Tournament team that season. Bellefontaine recorded at least 19 points in every season, and this year, she notched her 100th career point, becoming just the fourth SU player in history to do so.