Syracuse guard Teisha Hyman enters transfer portal

Syracuse guard Teisha Hyman announced she will enter the transfer portal on Friday, per her Instagram. Hyman spent four years at Syracuse and was the lone remaining player that competed under former head coach Quentin Hillsman.

Hyman played for three different coaches while with the Orange — Hillsman, Vonn Read and Felisha Legette-Jack. This year under Legette-Jack, Hyman averaged 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, including a season-high 27 points at Louisville in late December.

Her numbers this season decreased compared to a season ago, where she led the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Over the offseason, Legette-Jack brought in four players from her former team, Buffalo, including Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley, who played significant minutes in the back court. Fair was a first-team All-ACC selection. After a loss to Louisville in late January, Hyman lost her starting position, battling with a lingering injury for the remainder of the season. Her minutes decreased, too.

From White Plains, New York, Hyman played in 23 games her freshman season, before sitting out her sophomore year because of a medical redshirt. Hillsman resigned following her sophomore year amid bullying allegations before Read served as acting head coach her junior year.