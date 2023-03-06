Syracuse falls out of top 20 rankings following 3rd straight loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse got off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2020 and lifted its ranking up to — at its peak — No. 18. But after three straight losses to ranked teams, the Orange have fallen back out of the top 20 in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings, though they still received votes in the poll.

SU easily took care of its first three opponents, holding each of them to fewer than 10 goals before it lost by three goals to then-No. 9 Maryland at College Park. Then, it returned home and allowed the most goals (19) of the season to No. 12 North Carolina, struggling once again at the faceoff X and picking up ground balls. On Sunday, despite jumping out to an early 5-1 lead and storming back late in the fourth quarter to force overtime against No. 6 Duke, the Orange allowed a goal four minutes into the first overtime period to Charles Balsamo.

Over the three game losing streak, the Orange have struggled at the faceoff X in two of the three games, with Johnny Richiusa and Jack Fine combining for a 50% faceoff percentage. They dominated the X against the Tar Heels, winning 16-of-19, but followed that up with a measly 9-for-21 performance that saw Richiusa give way for Fine at X. Syracuse’s offense has continued to rack up goals, scoring at least 12 goals in each of the three losses, but its defense has wilted toward the end of games and struggled to close out teams.

Despite this, Will Mark remains as one of the best goalies in the country. He became just the ninth goalie in SU history to total more than 20 saves in a game when he saved 27 shots against the Blue Devils, who had 36 shots on goal. He’s kept the Orange in games despite seeing 105 shots on net over the course of the three game losing streak.

Syracuse takes on Johns Hopkins on Saturday, who climbed to No. 10 in the Inside Lacrosse rankings following a 15-14 win over Saint Joseph’s. Then, it will square off against three straight unranked teams before welcoming No. 2 Notre Dame to the JMA Wireless Dome.