Syracuse ends 4-game losing streak with 72-63 win over Wake Forest

Jesse Edwards has had an up-and-down season. For some stretches, he’s been an easy double-double, dominant on the glass and a reliable scoring threat inside. At other points, Jim Boeheim has been frustrated with how easily Edwards got pushed around against more physical centers, particularly in games against Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

You can make the argument that Edwards has been inconsistent this season. But you can also make the argument that Saturday was his best performance of the season, possibly of his career. For one stretch midway through the second half, he scored eight straight points, collected two rebounds and gave Syracuse (17-14, 10-10 Atlantic Coast) a 16-point lead it didn’t relinquish in a 72-63 victory over Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10 ACC).

Edwards finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds and five steals, becoming the first SU player with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds since Paul Harris in 2009. He helped the Orange end their four-game losing streak, sending them into next week’s ACC Tournament on a high note on a day Syracuse honored the 2003 national championship team, and retired the jerseys of Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick.

It was Edwards’ senior day, likely his final time playing in the JMA Wireless Dome, and his family and girlfriend sat in the first row of the bleachers opposite of Syracuse’s bench. Edwards had an impressive first half, falling one rebound shy of a double-double, but their cheers grew more frequent — and louder — throughout the second half, when Edwards took over the game.

Edwards was a dominant force, particularly after his defender, Andrew Carr, fouled out at the 11:33 mark of the second half. After Judah Mintz drove and hit Edwards for an easy layup inside — leading Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes to take a timeout — Edwards stayed on the court for an extra moment, waving for the crowd to make noise. At that point, with just over nine minutes left, it was 60-44, Syracuse.

The Orange hung onto that lead, their center and defense allowing them to hold the Demon Deacons to their lowest point total since December 17. That, perhaps more so than Edwards’ career game, was surprising given that SU had allowed at least 13 3-pointers in each of its last four losses, with Georgia Tech’s 18 on Tuesday marking the peak. Wake Forest entered the afternoon as the ACC’s second-best 3-point shooting team, making over 37% of its shots from deep.

That posed a particularly large problem for the Orange, who had allowed over 90 points in three straight games and struggled in any defense — 2-3 zone, full-court press, man-to-man — to contain the deep shot in those losses. Syracuse leads the ACC, by 43 shots, in made 3-pointers allowed.

Wake Forest, though, got off to a slow start, starting the game 1-for-12 from 3-point range, and shot just 38% from the field in the first half. It gave SU the chance to keep the game close, and not trail by double digits early like it has in so many other contests this season. Instead it was the one with a comfortable lead early, using a 12-1 run, highlighted by a Maliq Brown transition dunk, to take an 11-point lead midway through the half and force two Wake timeouts in the process.

But then the bank — and the floodgates, consequently — opened. At least temporarily. With the shot clock winding down, Tyree Appleby was forced to chuck up a 3-point heave from just inside halfcourt. It went off the backboard and in, and over the next five minutes, the Demon Deacons drilled five more 3s, cutting their deficit to 32-29. Appleby, the ACC’s leading scorer at nearly 19 points per game, led the charge, hitting three during that span.

Wake Forest turned the ball over 14 times in the first half alone, with Appleby’s seven the most egregious. After the point guard threw an ill-fated pass off the backboard midway through the half, he jumped up and down, screaming to himself, as he got back on defense.

Wake Forest returned to its early first-half shooting out of the half, missing six of its first seven looks from 3-point range. Boeheim said Tuesday that the Orange had been almost exclusively working on defense in practice for the past three weeks, but SU didn’t appear to be doing anything particularly different on Saturday. Wake Forest, uncharacteristically, was just missing. And it allowed Syracuse to sit in its 2-3 zone, deflect and intercept passes like in the glory days of the zone and hold an advantage throughout the second half.

It wasn’t just missed Edwards and Wake Forest shots that made the difference. Mintz had a strong game, posting 17 points and five assists, and Joe Girard III added 16 points. Brown added nine rebounds off the bench, too, and despite shooting just 14.3% from beyond the arc, Syracuse got back in the win column.

In this same building four nights ago, there were slews of empty seats, boos and a poor on-court product after SU’s loss to Georgia Tech. Syracuse couldn’t play defense, and Edwards’ 18 points and eight rebounds were essentially meaningless.

But against Wake Forest, there were cheers, a victory and smiles. Lots of them. Whether it be Edwards, his family across the court, the rest of the fans in attendance or even Carmelo Anthony as he walked around the Dome, waving to supporters. Saturday finally felt different, different than what most nights in this disappointing season have felt like, and Edwards’ play was a big reason behind that.