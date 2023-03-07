Syracuse drops to No. 22 following 2-1 weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following a three-match weekend, Syracuse (11-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) fell down to No. 22 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s top 75 team rankings. Then-No. 16 Syracuse fell to then-No. 15 Virginia, and took down Coppin State and then-No. 44 Virginia Tech. The ITA also named Syracuse the No. 1 team of the month for February.

Syracuse’s loss to the Cavaliers was its first loss of the season, snapping its nine-game win streak. Syracuse has had success in the ACC, sitting 3-1 in the ACC. It has yet to face the top teams in the conference, including No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 NC State and No. 9 Duke.

Zeynep Erman also cracked into the top 125 ITA Singles rankings, coming in at 84th. She has won six of her 11 singles matches this season, with her last two ending because of injury. The most notable of her wins was against then-No. 23 Miami, when she took down then-No. 8 Alexa Noel in a critical match to help her team pull off the upset.

The Orange went 5-0 in February, taking down Drexel 4-2, Buffalo 7-0, Boston College 4-3, Florida State 4-3 and Miami 5-2. In March, the Orange are 2-1, taking down Virginia Tech and Coppin State, but falling to Virginia. They will take on five more ranked teams this month.

Syracuse will return to play March 17 when it travels to play No. 38 Clemson followed by No. 26 Georgia Tech two days later.