Syracuse draw control specialist Kate Mashewske ruled out for the year with lower body injury

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse draw-control specialist Kate Mashewske was ruled out for the year after suffering a lower-body injury against Notre Dame on Saturday. Mashewske was helped off the field against the Fighting Irish and returned with crutches later on.

Mashewske, an Inside Lacrosse Second Team All-American last season, ranked sixth in the NCAA in draw controls (178) and draw controls per game (8.48) in 2022. This season, she had 70 draw controls in seven games, including 18 against UAlbany. She’s led Syracuse to a .557 draw-control percentage, ranking 31st in the nation.

In a statement on the team’s Instagram page, Mashewske said that she will continue to be around the team and help them succeed however she can.

“There is nothing I want more than to see my team succeed and that is exactly what I plan on doing,” Mashewske said.

Mashewske is one of just two SU players with double digit draw controls. But the next closest Syracuse player, Katie Goodale, has just 15.

“I’ve always tried to live by the motto that everything happens for a reason,” Mashewske said in her statement. “And even if it doesn’t make sense now, that it is a blessing in disguise.”