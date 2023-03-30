Syracuse adds George Washington coach Brenden Straughn to complete staff

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s basketball has hired former George Washington assistant coach Brenden Straughn as its final assistant coach, completing first-year head coach Adrian Autry’s inaugural staff. Autry is also retaining associate head coach Gerry McNamara following his promotion and assistant coach Allen Griffin from last year’s staff.

Autry, a product of the DC-Virginia-Maryland area, is pulling the young coach from GW who has spent his entire coaching career in the area. Straughn was an assistant coach for Team Takeover from 2013-18, the same AAU program Autry coached at in 2008. There, Straughn coached over 70 future Division-I players, including five McDonald’s All Americans while leading the team to the Jordan Brand 8 Invitational title and Peach Jam title. He was responsible for on-court coaching and player development, while also contributing to recruiting and player evaluation.

“He has a proven record of developing quality relationships with the student-athletes he has mentored,” Autry said in the press release.

Prior to his time on the DMV circuit, he was an assistant at Eleanor Roosevelt (Maryland) High School, where he played, helping the team to a 123-25 record and two Maryland 4A State Championships. He made the jump to the collegiate level in 2018, spending one season for Loyola-Maryland as the Greyhounds went 11-21 under first-year head coach Tavaras Hardy.

Straughn then moved to St. Joe’s for three seasons as an assistant coach. He held a variety of roles with the Hawks, including being responsible for the team’s offensive philosophy, profile and concepts, as well as serving as St. Joe’s recruiting coordinator. He also was involved with the creation of resources for the program’s education on mental health and wellness. He most recently spent one season with the Colonials, helping George Washington to a 16-win season, the most wins since 2016-17.

He played for four seasons at Hood College, a Division-II program in Maryland, as a four-year starter at guard. He ranks in the top 10 in program history in scoring and was second in assists and steals.